Spartanburgers Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

March 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







Spartanburg, SC - The Hub City Spartanburgers have released their 2025 promotional schedule, featuring 66 unique theme nights. Each of the Spartanburgers' 12 home series will be filled with high-level talent on the field - and hysterical hijinks off it - bringing a new batch of memories to the Sparkle City.

Fans have the chance to experience brand-new Fifth Third Park from April 15 to September 7. In total, the calendar holds 14 evenings of fireworks, 12 total gate giveaways (including four bobbleheads) and five specialty jerseys.

"We have a unique opportunity to create lifelong memories for our community while establishing a welcoming and inclusive environment for fans of all walks of life," said Wyatt Sutton, Spartanburgers Manager of Gameday Promotions and Programming. "We truly believe this promotional schedule offers something for everyone to enjoy and we truly can't wait to put on a show for our fans this season."

The Spartanburgers will have daily promotions during every homestand, Tuesday through Sunday. Toss It Tuesday gives fans a chance to win additional postgame prizes with one throw of a tennis ball. Beginning May 21, WSPA Waggy Wednesdays invites fans to bring along furry friends to the ballpark. Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Spartanburg Community College, offers beer specials around Fifth Third Park. Fifth Third Firework Friday will bring the boom to kick off every weekend. Sign It Saturday, presented by Milliken, provides fans pregame autograph opportunities with the stars on the field. Kids run the bases on Family Funday Sunday thanks to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System.

Opening Night, sponsored by Fifth Third Bank, kicks off the home slate on April 15, as the Spartanburgers welcome the Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Each fan through the gates will receive the trademark Hub City train whistle and will get a taste of the summer fun to come with a postgame fireworks show. The following week, the Spartanburgers play the first iteration of the I-85 rivalry against the Greenville Drive (Red Sox High-A).

Promotional highlights throughout May and June include Spartanburga Nights, presented by Spartan Waste, on May 21, which will give fans a chance to meet NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements and take pictures with his No. 51 car; Stars Wars Night on May 24, complete with a specialty jersey; and Action at the Fraction Night on June 14, featuring a pregame professional wrestling show.

The Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox High-A) come to town for a three-game series July Fourth weekend, with the City of Spartanburg's Red, White and Boom Super fireworks show after the conclusion of Friday's game on the fourth, and Fifth Third Fireworks after the conclusion of Saturday's game. July's promotional slate also includes Baseball is for Everyone Night on the 29th presented by the Carolina Miracle League, and Bluey Night and the Milliken Night of Giving on the 30th.

August features SpongeBob and Super Smash Bros specialty jersey nights, as well as a Boom Stick giveaway for the first 1000 fans on Boom or Doom Night on the 21st. September wraps up the season with Pickleball Night, where fans can buy a special ticket package which includes a Spartanburgers-themed pickleball paddle, and Fan Appreciation Night to celebrate the support and successes of the inaugural season with a Fifth Third Park Replica presented by Dream Finders Homes.

To purchase single game tickets, click here. Fans can take advantage of savings and special offers with The Stack Attack. Fifth Third Park also offers multiple group spaces starting at just $10.50 per ticket to host group outings. Season ticket memberships, including both quarter- and half-season options, are still available.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 13, 2025

Spartanburgers Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.