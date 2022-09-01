Sparks Clinches Win for Missoula in 'Knockout' Victory
September 1, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
Missoula, MT- Things looked bleak for the Missoula PaddleHeads in the bottom of the 9th on Wednesday in game 3 opposite the Glacier Range Riders. Trailing by a run, Missoula would see the first 2 batters of the inning go down in order. Keaton Greenwalt would then step in the box with the bases empty. Glacier would be seemingly in position to earn their first win of the series as Greenwalt would fall into a 2-strike hole. With his back firmly against the wall, Greenwalt would find a way to make something happen.
On a 1-2 pitch, Greenwalt would get a fastball challenge from reliever Justin Coleman on the inside part of the plate. It would prove to be a pitch that the New Mexico native could handle as Greenwalt would send the ball over the wall in left center field to tie the game at 5 apiece. Action would end in regulation tied at that score sending things to a Knockout Round.
