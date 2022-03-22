Space Cowboys to Host 'Open House' on April 2

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host an Open House on April 2 at Constellation Field to showcase a series of fan-facing renovations that have been completed ahead of the 2022 season. The Space Cowboys will also be conducting a preseason workout during the event.

A media introduction for the event, including Houston Astros Senior Vice President of Business Affiliate Operations Creighton Kahoalii and Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman, will be held in the newly renovated Regions Bank Club beginning at 4 p.m. Media will then have access to all renovations throughout Constellation Field, including the Regions Bank Club, new team store, luxury seating areas and fan amenities, along with a food tasting from Aramark, the official food and beverage partner of Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys will also be holding a preseason workout beginning at 5 p.m. Space Cowboys manager Mickey Storey and select players will be made available during the workout.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Open House for $1, with proceeds going toward the Astros Foundation. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for fans in attendance.

The Space Cowboys open their 2022 season on the road on April 5 vs. the Sacramento River Cats. They'll hold their Home Opener on at 7:05 p.m. on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express. For information on Space Cowboys 2022 promotions and to purchase single-game tickets, visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

