Space Cowboys to Give Away Replica American League Championship Rings During Upcoming Homestand

May 2, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys begin their second homestand of the season at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday as part of a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field.

To purchase tickets for all home games through May, visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for all Space Cowboys home games through July are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4. This upcoming homestand features the Space Cowboys' first midweek day game, with an 11:05 a.m. start on Wednesday.

For media wishing to apply for full-season 2022 Space Cowboys media credentials, please email rposner@astros.com. For single-game credentials, fill out the single-game credential application at slspacecowboys.com/media.

Below is an overview of promotions and giveaways for the Space Cowboys upcoming homestand:

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, May 3, vs. El Paso

Five-Dollar Frozens (presented by Jose Curevo Tradicional) - Fans can purchase $5 frozen margaritas for every Tuesday home game.

11:05 a.m., Wednesday, May 4 vs. El Paso

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field every Wednesday home game in 2022.

7:05 p.m., Thursday, May 5, vs. El Paso

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Bud Light) - Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.

Barks and Brews (presented by Hollywood Feed) - Fans can bring their dogs to Constellation Field as they enjoy their $2 beers and sodas. Those bringing their dog must be seated in the Grassland area of the stadium and are required to sign a waiver upon entry.

7:05 p.m., Friday, May 6, vs. El Paso

Friday Fireworks (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a postgame fireworks show every Friday home game this season.

ALCS Ring Presentation - Space Cowboys players and coaches who received 2021 Houston Astros American League Championship rings will be presented their rings in a pregame presentation on the field. The presentation will begin at approximately 6:45 p.m. The 2021 American League Championship trophy will be displayed on the Constellation Field concourse from 7-8 p.m.

Pregame Catch on the Field - Fans can play catch on the field from 6-6:20 p.m. prior to the game and can enter the field near the third-base side dugout gate.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, May 7, vs. El Paso

Jose Altuve Replica American League Championship Ring Giveaway (presented by Constellation) - A replica Jose Altuve American League Championship ring will be given to 2,000 fans upon entry to Saturday's game. Gates for Saturday's game will open at 4:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Ladies Night - Fans can purchase a $20 add-on to their ticket online and receive six wine tastings in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza as well as a swag bag from Constellation Brands. There will also be an exclusive sale of Kendra Scott jewelry on the Constelaltion Field concourse, with proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation. An in-game raffle will be hosted by Dostals Jewelry, with four prizes given away, including a diamond for the grand-prize winner.

2:05 p.m., Sunday, May 8, vs. El Paso

Space Cowboys Mother's Day-Themed Jersey Giveaway (presented by Houston Methodist) - A Mother's Day-themed Space Cowboys jersey will be given to 2,000 fans upon entry to Sunday's game. The Space Cowboys will also be wearing the jersey during Sunday's game. The game-worn jerseys will then be silent auctioned on-site throughout the day. Funds from this jersey auction will benefit the Houston Methodist Foundation's Cancer Research Innovation Fund. All gifts given to this fund support early-stage cancer research and are matched dollar-for-dollar. Gates for Sunday's game will open at 12:30 p.m. and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Family Four-Pack - Finish out the week with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44 every Sunday home game.

Orion's Kid Club Sundays (Presented by Sugar Mill Montessori School & Meadow Montessori School) - Prior to every Sunday home game, kids are able to play catch on the Constellation Field outfield. Following the game, kids also get to run the bases. For more information on Orion's Kids Club, please visit slspacecowboys.com/kidsclub. Space Cowboys players will also be available for autographs on the concourse from 1-1:20 p.m.

