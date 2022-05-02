Salt Lake Bees Jhonathan Diaz Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

May 2, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release









Salt Lake Bees pitcher Jhonathan Diaz

(Salt Lake Bees) Salt Lake Bees pitcher Jhonathan Diaz(Salt Lake Bees)

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees pitcher Jhonathan Diaz was named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week today. Diaz makes it back-to-back weeks that a Salt Lake pitcher was honored as Pitcher of the Week, joining Cesar Valdez last week.

Diaz pitched eight innings allowing a single hit and no walks or runs while striking out seven at Round Rock on April 28. On the season Diaz holds a 2-0 record with a 1.96 ERA while striking out 18 over 23 innings of work. The Bees are a perfect 4-0 this season on days Diaz starts.

Behind Diaz the Bees pitching staff posted a 3.28 ERA in the month of April, leading the PCL in fewest runs allowed. The 3.28 mark is the lowest ERA for Bees pitchers in a full calendar month since at least 2005 and only the fifth time in the last 17 years the team has posted an ERA under 4 in a month.

The Bees start a six-game series with the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night with Diaz scheduled for his next start on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. Promotions this week include Smith's Family Night on Tuesday, Las Abejas de Salt Lake on Thursday, Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday and Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday. Additional details and tickets for all Bees games are available at www.slbees.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.