Space Cowboys Holiday Deals Start November 29

November 26, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - As the holiday season approaches, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have a variety of 2025 ticket plan deals that start on Black Friday, November 29.

Special for Black Friday through December 2, Orion's Kids Club memberships for 2025 are available that include one free Buddy Pass ticket as well as free parking for the season. Kids Clubs memberships already include tickets for every Sunday home game, a jersey, special perks, priority access to Kids Run the Bases and more. Orion's Kids Club Memberships can be purchased here.

Starting on Monday, December 2, the Space Cowboys are offering incentives and bonuses on several different mini plans and ticketing options though December 20. Custom three-game mini plans that are purchased as part of the Space Cowboys Holiday Deals will include free parking for all selected games. For mini plans of five or more games, free parking is included for all selected games as well as one meal voucher for the first game in the plan. Additionally, premium flex plans purchased during Holiday Deals will include free Space Cowboys drinkware.

Finally, from December 2 through December 20, any ticket product booked through a Space Cowboys representative will have a $0 down payment with a signed contract, and the first payment will not be processed until January 3, 2025. Full details on all Holiday Deals for 2025 can be found online here or at SLSpaceCowboys.com.

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from November 26, 2024

Space Cowboys Holiday Deals Start November 29 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.