Space Cowboys Announce Home Game Times for 2023 Season

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced home game times for their 2023 regular season.

The Home Opener for the Space Cowboys' 2023 season will be at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, vs. the Round Rock Express at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys - who will be entering their third season as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros - will begin their on Friday, March 31, vs. the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park.

Full season and partial season memberships for the 2023 season can be purchased today by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets. Fans purchasing a 2023 full-season membership will receive immediate access to purchase tickets to the Space Cowboys' exhibition vs. the Astros on March 27 at Constellation Field. They'll also receive complementary tickets to the Space Cowboys' exhibition vs. the Astros on March 28 at Minute Maid Park.

The Space Cowboys will have 2:05 p.m. Sunday games on April 9 and 23, May 14 and September 10 and 24. There will be three 11:05 a.m. Wednesday games, taking place on April 5, May 10, July 19.

The Space Cowboys will close out the 2023 regular season at home, with the season finale at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, vs. El Paso.

The majority of Space Cowboys weekday home games for April, May, August and September will begin at 6:35 p.m. Beginning in June and through the first week of August, most weekday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m.

In 2023, the Space Cowboys will play each of the nine other Pacific Coast League teams at Constellation Field and on the road.

The Space Cowboys will have 13 homestands in the 2023 season, with key dates including Easter (2:05 p.m., April 9, vs. Round Rock), Mother's Day (2:05 p.m., May 14, vs. El Paso), Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28, vs. Salt Lake) and Father's Day (6:05 p.m., June 18 vs. Sacramento).

