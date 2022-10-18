Trick Or Suite Returns to Greater Nevada Field on October 26th

October 18, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - Following a two-year hiatus, Greater Nevada Field will have its spook-takular Halloween flair at the ballpark in full force as Trick or Suite returns on Wednesday, October 26th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with proceeds benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costume as they trick-or-treat through the Suite Level.

There will be an entry fee/donation of $3 or 3 cans per child, with parents or guardians not charged for attending. Also, parking in the Ballpark Lots will be open and free of charge. Entrance to the event will be at the media gate off Second Street down the right-field line of Greater Nevada Field.

"As we enter the giving season, it's important that we resume such a special event at Greater Nevada Field, which benefits the community in an impactful and fun way," Eric Edelstein, President of the Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field said. "We have excellent relationships with our partners. When we decided to bring Trick or Suite back, everyone jumped for this family-focused event supporting a serious cause."

Partners of the Reno Aces will decorate their suites in Halloween and fall festive decorations at Greater Nevada Field for the event and distribute delicious, sweet treats to each participant.

"We love the Trick or Suite event with the Reno Aces, and we are so excited it is coming back," said Jocelyn Lantrip at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. "It is great to have a safe, fun trick-or-treating event for the community that also helps our families who face hunger."

Childhood hunger in Nevada has reached one in every six children. Three meals are available for Nevadans in need for every dollar donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

