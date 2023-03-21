Space Cowboys Announce 'Dulces de Sugar Land' Alternate Identity

'Dulces De Sugar Land' logos

(Sugar Land Space Cowboys) 'Dulces De Sugar Land' logos(Sugar Land Space Cowboys)

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will transform into the Dulces de Sugar Land on April 21-23 for a weekend full of sweet celebration. The Space Cowboys are proud to partner with H-E-B to present the Dulces de Sugar Land program to honor the Hispanic influence in Sugar Land with a vibrant and fun logo featuring a watermelon candy capped in a flame of chamoy and chili powder.

"The Dulces de Sugar Land represent the sense of community and family entertainment that baseball became as an important facet of cultural life just minutes from Constellation Field," said Tyler Stamm, Space Cowboys General Manager. "We're excited to unveil another exciting brand in Sugar Land. The Dulces represent a bold and sweet reminder of time spent together with family and friends, building a community and loving the game!"

"H-E-B is proud to partner with the Space Cowboys as they transform into the Dulces de Sugar Land and highlight the Hispanic culture that is key to baseball as well as our city, state and nation." said Armando Perez, Executive Vice President, H-E-B Houston. "We live in the most diverse city in the nation and 'Los Dulces' are sure to be a fan favorite!"

The Dulces uniforms consist of a custom jersey and cap. The cap logo consists of the watermelon-flavored dulce on a stick, with a green bill, white front panel and red backing. The white jersey features a red and green wordmark across the chest with accents of orange and yellow. The sleeves are red with a green trim, and the feisty face of the dulce makes an appearance on the left sleeve.

Dulces weekend highlights include a Houston Astros Yordan Alvarez World Series Replica Ring giveaway, presented by Frost Bank, on April 21, a Dulces de Sugar Land Replica Jersey giveaway, presented by H-E-B, on April 22, and a Space Cowboys Pedro León Home Run Helmet Bobblehead, presented by H-E-B, on April 23. All giveaways are for the first 2,000 fans to enter the ballpark, with gates opening 90 minutes prior to first pitch. Fans can expect a weekend full of cultural music and celebrations at Constellation Field.

The Dulces will make an appearance once a month following the April debut on May 11, June 15, July 20, August 3, and a finale on September 21, including an in-stadium auction of the game-worn jerseys and celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Merchandise is available now online at http://slspacecowboys.com/shop and in store at Galaxy Gifts at Constellation Field. This marks the inaugural participation in the Minor League Baseball initiative, Copa de la Diversión (Fun Cup), a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with the participating teams' Hispanic/Latino communities.

