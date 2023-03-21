MiLB Expands Copa de la Diversión Initiative to 95 Teams in 2023

NEW YORK CITY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today unveiled the schedule of games and the 95 on-field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with four teams returning with rebranded personas.

The 405-game event series will kick off April 6 in Columbus, Ohio, with Nationwide returning as the Official Insurance Partner of the Copa initiative.

The eight MiLB teams joining Copa for the first time include the Augusta GreenJackets, Beloit Sky Carp, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Fredericksburg Nationals, Lynchburg Hillcats, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Four teams - the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Daytona Tortugas, Durham Bulls, and Reno Aces - return with all-new identities, while the Chattanooga Lookouts, El Paso Chihuahuas, and Fayetteville Woodpeckers are back with rebranded looks. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs added an additional Copa identity for 2023.

Five clubs playing in MLB Partner Leagues will be part of the Copa fun in 2023, with the Boise Hawks, Gateway Grizzlies, Milwaukee Milkmen, Rocky Mountain Vibes, and Tri-City ValleyCats joining the program.

Through the success of the Copa program, now in its sixth season, MiLB has solidified its commitment to the long-term growth of its U.S. Latino/a communities and its diversity and inclusion efforts across the country. During the first five seasons of the initiative, Copa-designated games had a nearly 20% higher average attendance than non-Copa games, as teams extended their reach into local communities and partnered with more than 200 local Latino/a organizations on various events and charitable endeavors.

"The Copa de la Diversión initiative allows our teams to connect with the Latino/a population in their community in an authentic manner," said Billy Bean, MLB's Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. "The continued growth of this initiative reinforces the importance of connecting with our Latino/a fans and the Latino/a community, creating a deeper and more meaningful fan experience."

"Nationwide is proud to support MiLB's continued efforts to showcase the unique on-field Hispanic identities of the 95 participating clubs around the league, including our hometown Veleros de Columbus," said Jim McCoy, associate vice president of Sports Marketing for Nationwide. "As an Official Partner of the Copa initiative, it's great to see the continued expansion and elevation of the program that celebrates Hispanic culture at the ballpark and in the community."

At the end of the season, a panel comprised of industry experts and civic leaders will recognize the top-performing teams in several categories, including ballpark experience, community engagement, and philanthropic impact, and one team will be named the overall Copa de la Diversión champion with an award presented by Nationwide. Previous winners include the Mariachis de Nuevo México (2018 and 2019), the Wepas de Worcester (2021), and the Soñadores de Hillsboro (2022). Last season, Nationwide included a $5,000 donation to Hillsboro to further amplify their efforts in the community.

For more information on Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative and to purchase tickets or official merchandise, visit MiLB.com/copa.

MiLB/Partner League Team Copa Brand Name Translation

Akron RubberDucks Perros Calientes de Akron Hot Dogs

Albuquerque Isotopes Mariachis de Nuevo México New Mexico Mariachis

Amarillo Sod Poodles Pointy Boots de Amarillo Pointy Boots

Arkansas Travelers Diamantes de Arkansas Diamonds

Asheville Tourists Yacumamas de Asheville legendary serpent

Augusta GreenJackets PavosSalvajes de Augusta Wild Turkeys

Beloit Sky Carp Paletas de Beloit Ice Pops

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Cóndores de Binghamton Condors

Boise Hawks* Boise Papas Fritas French Fries

Bowie Baysox CangrejosFantasmas de Chesapeake Chesapeake Ghost Crabs

Bowling Green Hot Rods Bólidos de Bowling Green Race Cars

Bradenton Marauders Bradenton Barbanegras Blackbeards

Brooklyn Cyclones Brooklyn Jefes Bosses

Carolina Mudcats Pescados de Carolina Fish

Cedar Rapids Kernels Granos de Cedar Rapids Kernels

Charleston RiverDogs Perros Santos de Charleston Holy Dogs

Charlotte Knights Caballeros de Charlotte Knights

Chattanooga Lookouts Montañas de Chattanooga Mountains

Columbia Fireflies Chicharrones de Columbia Pork Rinds

Columbus Clippers Veleros de Columbus Sailboats

Corpus Christi Hooks Corpus Christi Cumbias traditional style of dance and music

Daytona Tortugas Rumberos de Daytona Partygoers

Delmarva Shorebirds Gallos de Delmarva Roosters

Down East Wood Ducks Avocados Luchadores de Down East Avocado Fighters

Durham Bulls Toros Bravos de Durham Brave Bulls

El Paso Chihuahuas El Paso Margaritas Margaritas

Erie SeaWolves Erie Piñatas Pinatas

Eugene Emeralds Monarcas de Eugene Monarchs (Butterflies)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers Guerreros de Fayetteville Warriors

Fort Wayne Tin Caps Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne Fighting Apples

Fredericksburg Nationals Fundadores de Frederickburg Founders

Fresno Grizzlies Lowriders de Fresno Lowrider trucks

Frisco RoughRiders Quesos de Frisco Cheese

Gateway Grizzlies* Oso Pardo de Gateway Grizzly Bear

Great Lakes Loons PepinillosPicantes del Norte Spicy Pickles

Greenville Drive Ranas de Río de Greenville River Frogs

Gwinnett Stripers Xolos de Gwinnett breed of Mexican hairless dogs

Harrisburg Senators Playeros Beachmen

Hartford Yard Goats Los Chivos de Hartford Goats

Hickory Crawdads Llamas de Hickory Llamas

Hillsboro Hops Soñadores de Hillsboro Dreamers

Hudson Valley Renegades FenómenosEnmascarados de Valle de Hudson Masked Phenomena

Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Cucuys de San Bernardino Bogeymen

Iowa Cubs Demonios de Des Moines Demons

Jersey Shore BlueClaws Medusas de Jersey Shore Jellyfish

Lake County Captains Picantes de Lake County Spicy Peppers

Lake Elsinore Storm Cadejos de Lake Elsinore legendary supernatural spirits

Lansing Lugnuts Lansing Locos local "Go 'Nuts!" cheer

Las Vegas Aviators Las Vegas Reyes de Plata Silver Kings

Lehigh Valley IronPigs LV Coquís & LV Mamajuana Singing Tree Frogs & Spicy Rum

Louisville Bats Murciélagos de Louisville Bats

Lynchburg Hillcats Limonadas de Hill City Lemonades

Memphis Redbirds Memphis Música Music

Midland RockHounds Matamoscas de Midessa Midland-Odessa Fly Swatters

Milwaukee Milkmen* Lecheros de Milwaukee Milkmen

Modesto Nuts Alebrijes de Modesto Spirit Animals

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Nashville Sounds Nashville Vihuelas Guitars

New Hampshire Fisher Cats Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire Ferocious Cats

Norfolk Tides Pajaritos de Norfolk Baby Birds

Northwest Arkansas Naturals Naturales de Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Oklahoma City Dodgers Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Blue Sky

Pensacola Blue Wahoos Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok

traditional Mesoamerican game

Peoria Chiefs Peoria enel Río Peoria on the River

Portland SeaDogs Alces de Maine Moose

Quad Cities River Bandits Bandidos del Rio de las CiudadesCuádaruples River Bandits

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Rancho Cucamonga Temblores Quakes

Reading Fightin Phils Luchadores de Reading Fighters

Reno Aces Micheladas de Reno Michelada (traditional drink) Michelada (traditonal drink)

Richmond Flying Squirrels ArdillasVoladoras de Richmond Flying Squirrels

Rochester Red Wings Cocos Locos de Rochester Crazy Coconuts

Rocket City Trash Pandas Lunaticos de Rocket City crazy

Rocky Mountain Vibes* Lloronas de Montaña Rocosa weeping woman

Round Rock Express Round Rock Chupacabras legendary creature

Sacramento River Cats Sacramento Dorados Golden

Salt Lake Bees Abejas de Salt Lake Bees

San Antonio Missions Flying Chanclas de San Antonio Flying Sandals

San Jose Giants San Jose Churros Churros

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes Puerto Rican Folkloric Character

Somerset Patriots Zorros de Somerset Foxes

South Bend Cubs CabritosMaldichos de South Bend Cursed Kids (young goats)

Springfield Cardinals Cardenales de Springfield Cardinals

St. Paul Saints Santos de St. Paul Saints

Stockton Ports Caballos de Stockton Horses

Sugar Land Space Cowboys Dulces de Sugar Land Sweets

Syracuse Mets Congueros de Syracuse Conga drums

Tacoma Rainiers Familia de Tacoma Family

Tri-City Dust Devils Viñeros de Tri-City Winemakers

Tri-City ValleyCats* Puentes de Tri-City Bridges

Visalia Rawhide Visalia Toros Bulls

West Michigan Whitecaps Calaveras de West Michigan Skulls

Wichita Wind Surge TumbaVacas de Wichita Cow tippers

Winston-Salem Dash Winston-Salem Salsa Salsa

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Cascabeles de Wisconsin Rattlers

Worcester Red Sox Wepas de Worcester emphatic "Woo!" cheer

*-MLB Partner League team. The MLB Partner Leagues are comprised of the American Association, the Atlantic League, the Frontier League, and the Pioneer League.

