MiLB Expands Copa de la Diversión Initiative to 95 Teams in 2023
March 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) News Release
NEW YORK CITY - Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today unveiled the schedule of games and the 95 on-field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with four teams returning with rebranded personas.
The 405-game event series will kick off April 6 in Columbus, Ohio, with Nationwide returning as the Official Insurance Partner of the Copa initiative.
The eight MiLB teams joining Copa for the first time include the Augusta GreenJackets, Beloit Sky Carp, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Fredericksburg Nationals, Lynchburg Hillcats, Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Four teams - the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Daytona Tortugas, Durham Bulls, and Reno Aces - return with all-new identities, while the Chattanooga Lookouts, El Paso Chihuahuas, and Fayetteville Woodpeckers are back with rebranded looks. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs added an additional Copa identity for 2023.
Five clubs playing in MLB Partner Leagues will be part of the Copa fun in 2023, with the Boise Hawks, Gateway Grizzlies, Milwaukee Milkmen, Rocky Mountain Vibes, and Tri-City ValleyCats joining the program.
Through the success of the Copa program, now in its sixth season, MiLB has solidified its commitment to the long-term growth of its U.S. Latino/a communities and its diversity and inclusion efforts across the country. During the first five seasons of the initiative, Copa-designated games had a nearly 20% higher average attendance than non-Copa games, as teams extended their reach into local communities and partnered with more than 200 local Latino/a organizations on various events and charitable endeavors.
"The Copa de la Diversión initiative allows our teams to connect with the Latino/a population in their community in an authentic manner," said Billy Bean, MLB's Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. "The continued growth of this initiative reinforces the importance of connecting with our Latino/a fans and the Latino/a community, creating a deeper and more meaningful fan experience."
"Nationwide is proud to support MiLB's continued efforts to showcase the unique on-field Hispanic identities of the 95 participating clubs around the league, including our hometown Veleros de Columbus," said Jim McCoy, associate vice president of Sports Marketing for Nationwide. "As an Official Partner of the Copa initiative, it's great to see the continued expansion and elevation of the program that celebrates Hispanic culture at the ballpark and in the community."
At the end of the season, a panel comprised of industry experts and civic leaders will recognize the top-performing teams in several categories, including ballpark experience, community engagement, and philanthropic impact, and one team will be named the overall Copa de la Diversión champion with an award presented by Nationwide. Previous winners include the Mariachis de Nuevo México (2018 and 2019), the Wepas de Worcester (2021), and the Soñadores de Hillsboro (2022). Last season, Nationwide included a $5,000 donation to Hillsboro to further amplify their efforts in the community.
For more information on Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative and to purchase tickets or official merchandise, visit MiLB.com/copa.
MiLB/Partner League Team Copa Brand Name Translation
Akron RubberDucks Perros Calientes de Akron Hot Dogs
Albuquerque Isotopes Mariachis de Nuevo México New Mexico Mariachis
Amarillo Sod Poodles Pointy Boots de Amarillo Pointy Boots
Arkansas Travelers Diamantes de Arkansas Diamonds
Asheville Tourists Yacumamas de Asheville legendary serpent
Augusta GreenJackets PavosSalvajes de Augusta Wild Turkeys
Beloit Sky Carp Paletas de Beloit Ice Pops
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Cóndores de Binghamton Condors
Boise Hawks* Boise Papas Fritas French Fries
Bowie Baysox CangrejosFantasmas de Chesapeake Chesapeake Ghost Crabs
Bowling Green Hot Rods Bólidos de Bowling Green Race Cars
Bradenton Marauders Bradenton Barbanegras Blackbeards
Brooklyn Cyclones Brooklyn Jefes Bosses
Carolina Mudcats Pescados de Carolina Fish
Cedar Rapids Kernels Granos de Cedar Rapids Kernels
Charleston RiverDogs Perros Santos de Charleston Holy Dogs
Charlotte Knights Caballeros de Charlotte Knights
Chattanooga Lookouts Montañas de Chattanooga Mountains
Columbia Fireflies Chicharrones de Columbia Pork Rinds
Columbus Clippers Veleros de Columbus Sailboats
Corpus Christi Hooks Corpus Christi Cumbias traditional style of dance and music
Daytona Tortugas Rumberos de Daytona Partygoers
Delmarva Shorebirds Gallos de Delmarva Roosters
Down East Wood Ducks Avocados Luchadores de Down East Avocado Fighters
Durham Bulls Toros Bravos de Durham Brave Bulls
El Paso Chihuahuas El Paso Margaritas Margaritas
Erie SeaWolves Erie Piñatas Pinatas
Eugene Emeralds Monarcas de Eugene Monarchs (Butterflies)
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Guerreros de Fayetteville Warriors
Fort Wayne Tin Caps Manzanas Luchadoras de Fort Wayne Fighting Apples
Fredericksburg Nationals Fundadores de Frederickburg Founders
Fresno Grizzlies Lowriders de Fresno Lowrider trucks
Frisco RoughRiders Quesos de Frisco Cheese
Gateway Grizzlies* Oso Pardo de Gateway Grizzly Bear
Great Lakes Loons PepinillosPicantes del Norte Spicy Pickles
Greenville Drive Ranas de Río de Greenville River Frogs
Gwinnett Stripers Xolos de Gwinnett breed of Mexican hairless dogs
Harrisburg Senators Playeros Beachmen
Hartford Yard Goats Los Chivos de Hartford Goats
Hickory Crawdads Llamas de Hickory Llamas
Hillsboro Hops Soñadores de Hillsboro Dreamers
Hudson Valley Renegades FenómenosEnmascarados de Valle de Hudson Masked Phenomena
Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino Cucuys de San Bernardino Bogeymen
Iowa Cubs Demonios de Des Moines Demons
Jersey Shore BlueClaws Medusas de Jersey Shore Jellyfish
Lake County Captains Picantes de Lake County Spicy Peppers
Lake Elsinore Storm Cadejos de Lake Elsinore legendary supernatural spirits
Lansing Lugnuts Lansing Locos local "Go 'Nuts!" cheer
Las Vegas Aviators Las Vegas Reyes de Plata Silver Kings
Lehigh Valley IronPigs LV Coquís & LV Mamajuana Singing Tree Frogs & Spicy Rum
Louisville Bats Murciélagos de Louisville Bats
Lynchburg Hillcats Limonadas de Hill City Lemonades
Memphis Redbirds Memphis Música Music
Midland RockHounds Matamoscas de Midessa Midland-Odessa Fly Swatters
Milwaukee Milkmen* Lecheros de Milwaukee Milkmen
Modesto Nuts Alebrijes de Modesto Spirit Animals
Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pelícanos de Myrtle Beach Pelicans
Nashville Sounds Nashville Vihuelas Guitars
New Hampshire Fisher Cats Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire Ferocious Cats
Norfolk Tides Pajaritos de Norfolk Baby Birds
Northwest Arkansas Naturals Naturales de Northwest Arkansas Naturals
Oklahoma City Dodgers Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City Blue Sky
Pensacola Blue Wahoos Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok
traditional Mesoamerican game
Peoria Chiefs Peoria enel Río Peoria on the River
Portland SeaDogs Alces de Maine Moose
Quad Cities River Bandits Bandidos del Rio de las CiudadesCuádaruples River Bandits
Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Rancho Cucamonga Temblores Quakes
Reading Fightin Phils Luchadores de Reading Fighters
Reno Aces Micheladas de Reno Michelada (traditional drink) Michelada (traditonal drink)
Richmond Flying Squirrels ArdillasVoladoras de Richmond Flying Squirrels
Rochester Red Wings Cocos Locos de Rochester Crazy Coconuts
Rocket City Trash Pandas Lunaticos de Rocket City crazy
Rocky Mountain Vibes* Lloronas de Montaña Rocosa weeping woman
Round Rock Express Round Rock Chupacabras legendary creature
Sacramento River Cats Sacramento Dorados Golden
Salt Lake Bees Abejas de Salt Lake Bees
San Antonio Missions Flying Chanclas de San Antonio Flying Sandals
San Jose Giants San Jose Churros Churros
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Vejigantes Puerto Rican Folkloric Character
Somerset Patriots Zorros de Somerset Foxes
South Bend Cubs CabritosMaldichos de South Bend Cursed Kids (young goats)
Springfield Cardinals Cardenales de Springfield Cardinals
St. Paul Saints Santos de St. Paul Saints
Stockton Ports Caballos de Stockton Horses
Sugar Land Space Cowboys Dulces de Sugar Land Sweets
Syracuse Mets Congueros de Syracuse Conga drums
Tacoma Rainiers Familia de Tacoma Family
Tri-City Dust Devils Viñeros de Tri-City Winemakers
Tri-City ValleyCats* Puentes de Tri-City Bridges
Visalia Rawhide Visalia Toros Bulls
West Michigan Whitecaps Calaveras de West Michigan Skulls
Wichita Wind Surge TumbaVacas de Wichita Cow tippers
Winston-Salem Dash Winston-Salem Salsa Salsa
Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Cascabeles de Wisconsin Rattlers
Worcester Red Sox Wepas de Worcester emphatic "Woo!" cheer
*-MLB Partner League team. The MLB Partner Leagues are comprised of the American Association, the Atlantic League, the Frontier League, and the Pioneer League.
