Sox Improve to 5-1 to Open 2024

June 7, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Matthew DelVecchio struck out six in 5.1 innings and the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Port Angeles Lefties, 6-3, on Thursday night at Civic Field.

Stephen Hammergren recorded a seven-out save for his second in the last three days and third scoreless outing of the summer. Elijah Pelayo and Luca Boscarino collected three hits apiece to lead the offense.

AppleSox hitters drew 13 walks, four off tying a single-game franchise record (17: July 29, 2014 vs. Victoria). Five batters were also hit by a pitch and AppleSox pitchers plunked five hitters. Wenatchee was able to overcome going 2-for-19 when batting with runners in scoring position.

Port Angeles scored all three of its runs on solo home runs. Jeremy Giesegh went deep in the fifth and seventh after Spencer Dickinson hit a solo shot in the second.

Pelayo drove in his first run with a two-out single as the seventh batter of the third and three batters after Damon Gaither hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Pelayo drove in Boscarino after a leadoff single and a groundout in the fifth. Aidan Dougherty drew a two-out bases-loaded walk later in the frame. Kade Benavidez hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh and Boscarino recorded a two-out bases-loaded walk.

The AppleSox continue the road trip by ferrying north of the border. They face the Victoria HarbourCats at 6:35 p.m. on Friday night in the series opener. Coverage begins at 6:10 on the AppleSox Radio Network. The game can be heard on kcsyfm.com.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 7, 2024

Sox Improve to 5-1 to Open 2024 - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.