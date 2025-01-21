Southern Miss, Nicholls Set to Meet in Biloxi for Hancock Whitney Classic

January 21, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will return to Biloxi for a second consecutive season, taking on the Nicholls Colonels on Tuesday, March 25 at 6:05 p.m. as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Southern Miss previously took on Nicholls in Biloxi in 2024, marking their first game at the ballpark since the 2019 Conference USA Tournament.

Tickets are now available through the Shuckers Box Office at Keesler Federal Park and Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $19 for students and Shuck Nation Members in the reserved level, and $21 for the general public. Suites are also available for the game through the Biloxi Shuckers Sales Department. Fans are encouraged to get their tickets in advance as prices will increase on the day of the game.

"The Golden Eagles baseball program is one of the top programs with some of the best fans in the area," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're thrilled to partner with Hancock Whitney for a game featuring two terrific teams, including a talented Nicholls team. We're excited to welcome both teams back for another year and continue our great partnership with Coach Ostrander and the Southern Miss program."

The matchup will be part of the Hancock Whitney Classic, which continues the yearly tradition of bringing the top college baseball talent in the region to Biloxi.

"Hancock Whitney is honored to join with the Biloxi Shuckers in bringing the Hancock Whitney College Classic to South Mississippi," Hancock Whitney Mississippi Gulf Coast President Brent Fairley said. "This exciting series spotlights some of college baseball's finest athletes at a marquee event that creates opportunities for fans to cheer their favorite teams and players while further strengthening Coastal Mississippi's vibrant economy and deep sense of community."

In 2024, Southern Miss advanced to the finals of the Knoxville Regional before falling to the eventual national champion, Tennessee. The Golden Eagles have been a pillar of excellence in college baseball, with at least 40 wins in each of their last eight full seasons. They have also reached the NCAA Tournament in eight consecutive seasons and have advanced to Super Regionals in two of the last three years. Southern Miss infielder, Ozzie Pratt, also has ties to the Shuckers, being the older brother of Shuckers infielder Cooper Pratt.

"We are very excited to get back to Biloxi and play at Keesler Federal Park this spring," Southern Miss Head Coach Christian Ostrander said. "Our fanbase is very strong down on the Coast and it will be a tremendous opportunity to play in front of them. Over the years we have had some terrific moments on that field and we look forward to continuing to add more."

Nicholls, who won their second consecutive Southland Conference title in 2024, will make a trip to Biloxi for the third straight year. They previously appeared as part of the Hancock Whitney Classic in 2024 against Southern Miss and in 2023 against Mississippi State. The game marks the 13th meeting between the two programs and the second consecutive at Keesler Federal Park.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the Hancock Whitney Classic," Nicholls Head Coach Brent Haring said. "To play against Southern Miss at such an amazing venue like Keesler Federal Park will be an outstanding opportunity for our players and staff."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from January 21, 2025

Southern Miss, Nicholls Set to Meet in Biloxi for Hancock Whitney Classic - Biloxi Shuckers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.