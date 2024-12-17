South Bend Cubs Looking for Local Musicians to Perform Before Games

The South Bend Cubs are looking for local musicians that would like to perform at Four Winds Field prior to select games during the 2025 season. Performers can be soloists, acapella groups, jam bands, DJs, High School bands and more.

Selected individuals or groups will receive one ticket for each performer to the game they are selected for. Performances will last between 20-30 minutes. Performance location will vary depending on size of group and technological needs.

"Last season we had a local high school band perform next to the entry gates before a game and had a lot of positive feedback," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "This year we are looking to add a few more groups of varying genres to showcase the amazing talent we have right here in Michiana."

All performers must complete the performance form (linked above) and submit a video audition. Performances can be recorded via mobile devices or professional performances are acceptable. If submitting a YouTube or online performance, please include the date of the performance. Auditions must be submitted by February 14, 2025. Due to the high volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs do not guarantee a response.

This is not a National Anthem audition. Applications to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" in 2025 will be available in the coming weeks.

Opening Day at Four Winds Field for the South Bend Cubs is Tuesday, April 8. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Additional information on promotions and giveaways will be available in mid-February.

