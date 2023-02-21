South Bend Cubs Begin Accepting Submissions for 2023 National Anthem Performances

SOUTH BEND, IN - Starting today the South Bend Cubs are accepting auditions to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to home games at Four Winds Field for the 2023 season, presented by Kountry Cabinets & Home Furnishings. Individuals, bands, choirs, and groups are invited to participate.

As in years past, all auditions shall be submitted in video form. Videos must be submitted through the upload link provided in the audition application. All applications must be submitted through the digital form, no paper applications will be accepted. Auditions recorded via mobile devices or professional performances are acceptable. There will not be any in-person auditions for 2023.

Please reach out to [email protected] with any questions regarding performing the National Anthem at a South Bend Cubs game this year.

Performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" are not to exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Once submitted, auditions will go through a thorough judging process. National Anthem performance opportunities are extremely limited and not guaranteed. Due to the high volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs do not guarantee a response. All submissions will be carefully reviewed. Should your submission be accepted by the Cubs, you will be contacted via e-mail.

