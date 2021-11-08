South Bend Cubs Announce Game Times for 2022 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced game times for the 2022 regular season. South Bend opens the season on a Friday when they welcome the Quad Cities River Bandits to Four Winds Field on April 8.

"We're excited to begin next season at home on a Friday night," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Opening Day is always special. After waiting for months through dark, bitter cold days and mounds of snow, baseball returns on one of our most popular nights. Plus, we welcome a new group of Cubs as the Road to Wrigley begins again and fireworks following the game. There is just something magical about that night."

As in years past, most Tuesday through Saturday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and Sunday games will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. A few exceptions include the first four Saturday home games (April 9, April 23, May 7, and May 14) which will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET and two Sunday games (May 29 and September 4) will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The 2022 season also sees the return of Education Day games on Wednesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 25. Both games will begin at 11:05 a.m. ET. In accordance with new scheduling rules established by Major League Baseball, games prior to a late morning or early afternoon start must begin no later than 6:05 p.m. ET, which includes Tuesday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 24.

Like 2021, Mondays will be a scheduled off-day for teams in the High-A Central League except for Independence Day. South Bend will play at home on July 4 at 7:05 p.m. with the scheduled day off moved to Tuesday, July 5.

Post-game fireworks continue to be a staple on Friday nights in South Bend. In all, a total of 16 fireworks shows will be featured at Four Winds Field in 2022 along with 18 giveaway nights. Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced in the coming months. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

Fans looking to purchase season tickets can call (574) 235-9988 or visit the South Bend Cubs Main Office at Four Winds Field. Single game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale in March. For more information on ticket options and on sale dates, subscribe to the South Bend Cubs Newsletter.

