South Bend Cubs Accepting National Anthem Auditions for 2021

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are now accepting auditions to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Four Winds Field for the 2021 season. Individuals as well as choirs, groups, and bands are invited to participate.

All auditions must be submitted in video form. Audio files, tapes, or CDs will not be accepted. Videos will only be accepted as a downloadable file or video link such as YouTube or Google Drive. Videos recorded from mobile devices are also acceptable. In-person auditions will not be available for 2021.

In addition to the audition video, all submissions must include the National Anthem audition application, which can be downloaded here. Performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" are not to exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

Videos and the completed application can be emailed to [emailÂ protected]. All National Anthem auditions for 2021 must be submitted by Monday, April 5. Once submitted, auditions will go through a careful judging process. Due to the volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs will only contact those who have been selected.

The South Bend Cubs will begin the 2021 season at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, May 4. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Opening Night will feature a special presentation celebrating the 2019 Midwest League Championship and a post-game fireworks show.

