Timber Rattlers to Hold Jersey Auction for Charity Starting March 15

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers never got on the field in 2020 and never had a chance to wear the Brewers Sunday jerseys that were picked out for them. There will be new Brewers Sunday jerseys for the 2021 Timber Rattlers and that left the never-worn jerseys sitting in the team offices. These pieces of a season that never happened won't be around our offices much longer because there will be a Charity Auction starting Monday, March 15 at 9:00am. You will be able to win one of the jerseys up for bid and help raise money for Timber Rattlers Give Back.

Additionally, the Timber Rattlers have partnered with Live Source to give fans a much easier on-line auction experience this season. Fans should download the Live Source app from The App Store on Apple phones or from Google Play on Android phones for the best results. Please visit LiveSourceApp.com for more information.

Potential bidders may also continue to participate through the web by using their browser. The Brewers Sunday Jersey auction may be accessed at this link.

There will be 42 jerseys up for bid beginning March 15 at 9:00am. All jerseys have an official Milwaukee Brewers 50th Anniversary Season patch and a starting bid of $85. There are three different closing times on the auctions on Sunday, March 21. The closing times are 6:30pm for group one, 6:45pm for group two, and 7:00pm for group three. This will allow fans to bid on a different jersey of the same size if they miss out on a winning bid in a previous group.

There will be fourteen jerseys in group one with one size 44, three size 46, seven size 48, and three size 50. Group two has fourteen jerseys with four size 46, seven size 48, and three size 50. Group three also has fourteen jerseys with four size 46, six size 48, three size 50, and one size 54.

Timber Rattlers Give Back is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 2019 to provide financial support and raise awareness of charitable causes in the Fox Valley community in the areas of educations, youth sports, and basic needs.

The jerseys will be shipped to the winners the week of Monday, March 22.

Keep that Live Source app on your phone because the Timber Rattlers will have several more jersey auctions during the 2021 season. The team will announce the jerseys and the dates for the auctions closer to Opening Night.

