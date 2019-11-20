Sounds' Holiday Bundle on Sale Friday

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today its annual Holiday Bundle will go on sale Friday, November 22 at 9:00 a.m. The popular holiday season gift includes six 2020 ticket vouchers and a variety of Sounds goodies.

Starting at $99, the Nashville Sounds Holiday Bundle includes:

Six (6) ticket vouchers to a 2020 game (choice of Corner and Select section seats)

One (1) Sounds red tri-star plate hat (New Era 940)

One (1) Sounds Christmas ornament

One (1) Sounds winter beanie

In the spirit of giving, $5 from each purchased bundle will be donated to the Nashville Sounds Foundation to help aid in awarding college scholarships to Middle Tennessee high school seniors each year.

Holiday Bundle sales will conclude promptly on Thursday, December 19 at 11:59 p.m. to ensure delivery before Christmas Day. Available seat locations to choose from include Corner section for $99 and Select section for $149.

Ticket vouchers may be redeemed at the Sounds Ticket Office during the 2020 season and can be used during any game other than Opening Day (April 9), Memorial Day (May 25), July 2 and July 3. Subject to availability.

The Nashville Sounds Holiday Bundle is only available online at www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/holiday beginning Friday.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

