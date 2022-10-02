Sounds Fall in International League Championship Game

LAS VEGAS - The 2022 season for the Nashville Sounds came to an end with a 13-0 loss to the Durham Bulls in the International League Championship Game on Friday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Bulls jumped out to a huge early lead and Nashville never recovered. Durham scored the first run of the game in the second and then put up a four-spot in the top of the third to lead 5-0 after three innings.

Nashville had a chance to jump back into the game in the bottom half of the second and third innings but left runners in scoring position in each frame. The Sounds finished the game 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Durham capitalized with three more runs in the fourth and another single tally in the fifth. They scored four more runs in the seventh to put an exclamation point on the win.

Shortstop Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer had two hits apiece for the Sounds.

Post-Game Notes

Brice Turang (2-for-3) had his team-leading 41st multi-hit game of the season.

The 13-run loss was Nashville's second-largest deficit of the season (15 runs, 7/14 vs. Memphis).

