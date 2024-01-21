Somerset Patriots to Host Sopranos Night with Special Guest Steve Schirripa

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced that the team will host Sopranos Night with special guest Steve Schirripa at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, June 1 for the 6:35 pm game against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles).

Schirripa became well known for playing fan-favorite character "Bobby Baccalieri" on the acclaimed HBO drama "The Sopranos." Schirripa, with castmate and friend Michael Imperioli, hosted the Webby award winner for Fan Favorite TV/Film podcast, "Talking Sopranos" a re-watch of the entire series. The two also co-authored a companion book, Woke Up This Morning (HarperCollins), which is a New York Times Best Seller. The actor, host and NYT best-selling author currently stars on the long running CBS series "Blue Bloods," in the role of detective Anthony Abetemarco.

Schirripa will be participating in a VIP Meet and Greet with fans on the Party Deck before the game. He will then welcome the crowd and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before taking pictures and signing autographs on the main concourse during the game. In addition, Schirripa's social media star dog Willie will also be in attendance to meet fans and enjoy the event.

"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone at the ballpark while celebrating one of the most beloved and influential shows of all time," said Schirripa. "It's going to be a fun night for Sopranos fans, baseball fans and everyone at the game. As Yankees fans, Willie and I can't wait to see the team's stars of tomorrow play in Somerset, and more importantly, give fans a night they'll remember."

The VIP Meet and Greet event will be $150 and includes pictures and autographs with Schirripa, as well as a Sopranos-themed all-you-can-eat buffet approved by the guest of honor. To purchase Meet and Greet tickets, fans need to select "Party Deck" when ordering online.

Sopranos Night will feature themed food specials, contests, entertainment and more throughout the game to celebrate the iconic award-winning show that premiered 25 years ago.

The game is sponsored by Tribute and the first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a Sopranos-inspired t-shirt when they enter the ballpark.

"The Sopranos" is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television series of all time and was broadcast on HBO from January 10, 1999 to June 10, 2007. The show revolved around New Jersey-based mob boss Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, who struggles to balance his family life with that as the leader of a criminal organization. Spanning six seasons and 86 episodes, "The Sopranos" won 21 Emmy Awards, five Golden Globes and was named the best-written show of all time in 2013 by the Writers Guild of America. The show was also ranked as the top television of all time by TV Guide and Rolling Stone.

