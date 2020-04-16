Somerset Patriots Re-Sign Southpaw Jeff Kinley

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced the re-signing of left-handed pitcher Jeff Kinley for the 2020 season.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Patriots," said Kinley. " I had a great time in Somerset last year and am looking forward to getting started for the 2020 season."

Kinley enters his second season with the Somerset Patriots and second season in the Atlantic League. The left-handed reliever joined the Patriots in early August last season and made 16 relief appearances. Kinley, 28, allowed just four earned runs over his 16 innings of work in a Somerset uniform (2.25 ERA) with 17 strikeouts. Additionally, he enjoyed a strong month of August in which he allowed only one earned run over 10 innings and struck out two or more batters five of his 10 appearances.

The Saginaw, Michigan native began his 2019 season in the Miami Marlins organization with Double-A Jacksonville. There, Kinley posted a 2.93 ERA with two saves over 25 relief appearances. He also struck out 42 batters over 30.2 innings of work, good for a 12.3 SO/9 ratio. The southpaw also made eight relief appearances for Triple-A New Orleans where he struck out 11 batters.

"It is truly a pleasure to be joined again by left-handed relief pitcher Jeff Kinley," said Somerset Patriots manager Brett Jodie. "Jeff joined our team during the second half last season and was a nice addition to our club. He has an electric arm and can be dominant at times. We are looking for Jeff to be even more consistent this season and hopefully get back to a major league organization. Kinley is a great guy in our clubhouse and really cares about the team. We expect big things from Jeff this year and I know he feels the same."

Kinley was originally a 28th-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2015. The Michigan State University alumnus spent the first five seasons of his professional career in the Marlins organization. He was twice named a Mid-Season All-Star (High-A Jupiter in 2017 and Double-A Jacksonville in 2018). He has also enjoyed service at the Triple-A level in parts of two seasons (2018 and 2019).

Kinley owns a 13-8 record with a 3.59 ERA, 12 saves and 251 strikeouts over 266.0 innings of work in his five seasons of professional baseball.

