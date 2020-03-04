Sod Poodles to Host 2020 Team Mascot Auditions

March 4, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo Sod Poodles mascot Ruckus

(Amarillo Sod Poodles) Amarillo Sod Poodles mascot Ruckus(Amarillo Sod Poodles)

AMARILLO, Texas - Along with National Anthem auditions, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will also be hosting public team mascot auditions for the 2020 season on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at HODGETOWN.

Individuals auditioning for the mascot position must be between five-foot-six and five-foot-eleven inches in height for the costume fit (please wear workout-type or athletic attire). Mascot experience with a high school, college and/or a sports team is preferred.

To request an audition time or for additional information, participants can email Austin Jackson at AustinJ@SodPoodles.com.

Walk-up auditions on Saturday, March 14 are welcome but are not guaranteed and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, as time permits. To ensure a slot, contacting ahead of time is recommended since time slots are also limited.

All participants for both the Mascot and National Anthem auditions can enter through the Sod Poodles Team Shop at 715 South Buchanan next to the HODGETOWN box office. Sod Poodles team members will direct all individuals to the check-in and audition area. Entrance to the audition area will begin at 9:45 a.m.

The Sod Poodles host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate) for a three-game set. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on promotions, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.