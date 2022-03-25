Sod Poodles Community Spotlight Programs Return for 2022 Season

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to announce details of its 2022 programs aimed towards shining a light on local non-profits and small businesses for the 2022 season. The club will return the Small Business Spotlight sponsored by Carpet Tech, the Charity Spotlight sponsored by Brick & Elm, and Launch-A-Ball sponsored by KTBlack Services.

All three programs are designed specifically to help hard-working, local small businesses and non-profit organizations raise awareness and funds to continue to provide their goods and services to the Texas Panhandle and surrounding areas.

Each organization that signs up for our Small Business and Charity Spotlight will be provided the following elements during any of the 69 Sod Poodles regular-season home games at no cost. Groups or individuals will receive a marketing table on the main concourse to showcase their organization, in-park recognition via a live public address announcement, and scoreboard recognition. They can also have someone from their organization do a live on-air interview during the Sod Poodles Radio Broadcast to further promote their organization or small business. In addition, these programs come with a ceremonial first pitch and four tickets to the game for which the group or business owners will be recognized.

Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis based on availability throughout the season. To sign up for our Small Business Spotlight, please fill out this form. Our Charity Spotlight form can be found HERE.

The Sod Poodles are also excited for the return of Launch-A-Ball presented by KTBlack Services. This program along with our Concessions Fundraising Program are exclusively for area non-profit groups (schools, churches, etc) looking for a fun way to raise money during a Sod Poodles 2022 home game. Each game, one organization receives numbered tennis balls to sell (3 for $5) from a table on the concourse, around the ballpark, and in the suite level. The non-profit group will receive 50% of gross sales for their Launch-A-Ball game.

Fans who purchase from Launch-A-Ball groups will have the opportunity to toss their numbered ball(s) towards a target in left-field after the game is over. The fan with the winning toss will receive the other 50% of the nightly jackpot or a prize from one of many other local businesses partnered with the Sod Poodles.

Along with the 50% of gross Launch-A-Ball sales for their game, each organization will also receive in-park recognition via a live public-address announcement and the opportunity to display promotional materials at their table to promote their cause and interact with local community members. To be eligible to participate in Launch-A-Ball, groups and organizations are first required to participate in a Sod Poodles ticket fundraiser which will further help benefit the organization. For further information or with any help getting signed up for any of these three programs, please email Sod Poodles Community Relations Manager, Austin Jackson (AustinJ@SodPoodles.com).

Sign-Ups are currently open for the 2022 season. The Sod Poodles will start their season at HODGETOWN on Friday, April 8 when they host the Midland RockHounds, the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For the most up-to-date information regarding the Sod Poodles 2022 season including single-game tickets, group and hospitality options, news, and promotions, you can follow the Sod Poodles on social media @SodPoodles or visit the team website www.SodPoodles.com. For more information, call (806) 803-7762 or email info@SodPoodles.com.

