San Antonio Missions Announce 2022 Full Promotional Schedule

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions are proud to announce the full release of the 2022 promotional schedule. Fans at Nelson Wolff Stadium will be able to enjoy multiple giveaway items, witness spectacular postgame fireworks displays, and celebrate Bark in the Park throughout the 2022 season.

Giveaways are currently scheduled for various Friday night games throughout the season, beginning with Schedule Magnets on Friday, April 15th.

The Missions will offer up three custom jersey giveaways courtesy of McCombs Ford West. The first jersey giveaway will be a Fiesta themed Missions jersey on Friday, April 29th. The second jersey giveaway will be a Padres colored Missions jersey on Friday, June 3rd. The final jersey giveaway will be Missions Christmas jersey on Friday, July 22nd. On the jersey giveaways, the first 2,000 fans into Nelson Wolff Stadium will receive the one-of-a-kind jerseys.

Other Friday night giveaways include: Flying Chancla Cap presented by TSAOG on May 13th, Flying Chancla presented by San Antonio Water System on May 20th, Missions T-Shirt presented by Stephen F. Austin University on June 17th, and a Missions Mug presented by Bill Miller BBQ on July 8th. For these nights, the first 1,500 fans will receive the souvenir.

Shirt Off Our Back Night will be returning this season with Security Service Federal Credit Union sponsoring this event. On Friday September 16th, fans can participate in a raffle with the chance to win a game-worn, autographed jersey from a Missions player or coach.

Nine Saturday games in 2022 will include spectacular postgame fireworks displays. The first postgame fireworks event is scheduled for Saturday, April 16th presented by Bud Light. Fans will be able to enjoy postgame fireworks on the following dates: April 30th presented by Boeing, May 14th presented by Kahlig Auto Group, May 21st presented by Bud Light, June 18th presented by Texas Kidney Foundation, July 9th presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, July 23rd presented by Kahlig Auto Group, August 6th presented by Chevy, and September 3rd presented by Bud Light.

Select Sunday home games will feature theme days or ticket offers. Bark in the Park presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru will be occurring on May 22nd, June 19th, July 24th, and September 18th. Fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark on these days. Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be sponsoring Kids Sundays on May 15th, June 5th, July 10th, August 7th, and September 4th.

The home opener for the Missions will be the first of 11 AARP $2 Tuesdays as the Missions host the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. On $2 Tuesdays, fans will be able to purchase $2.00 parking and outfield tickets, $2.00 domestic draft beers, and $2.00 sausage wraps.

The first of 11 Taco Bell Value Nights will be on Thursday, April 15th. On Thursday home games, fans will be able to purchase half price tickets and parking, $2.00 domestic draft beers and sodas, and $2.00 hot dogs.

The H-E-B 4th of July Celebration presented by Bud Light will be on Monday, July 4th when the Missions host the Frisco RoughRiders. The game will be followed by a concert by Kevin Fowler. After the concert concludes, fans can enjoy a special fireworks display.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night will occur on Saturday, July 9th with postgame fireworks and a jersey auction following the game. The proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Down Syndrome Association of South Texas. The Missions will wear custom Thor themed jerseys and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Marvel Super Hero that night.

More information is still to come regarding the 2022 San Antonio Missions promotions. Stay tuned to samissions.com and the Missions social media accounts for the latest information regarding club and season information.

Giveaway Promotions

Friday, April 15th - Schedule Magnets

Friday, April 29th - Fiesta Missions Jersey (presented by McCombs Ford West)

Friday, May 13th - Flying Chancla Cap (presented by TSAOG)

Friday, May 20th - Flying Chancla (presented by San Antonio Water System)

Friday, June 3rd - Padres Colors Missions Jersey (presented by McCombs Ford West)

Friday, June 17th - Missions T-Shirt (presented by Stephen F. Austin University)

Friday, July 8th - Missions Mug (presented by Bill Miller BBQ)

Friday, July 22nd - Missions Christmas Jersey (presented by McCombs Ford West)

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 16th - Presented by Bud Light

Saturday, April 30th - Presented by Boeing

Saturday, May 14th - Presented by Kahlig Auto Group

Saturday, May 21st - Presented by Bud Light

Saturday, June 18th - Presented by Texas Kidney Foundation

Monday, July 4th - H-E-B 4th of July Celebration presented by Bud Light

Saturday, July 9th - Presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

Saturday, July 23rd - Presented by Kahlig Auto Group

Saturday, August 6th - Presented by Chevy

Saturday, September 3rd - Presented by Bud Light

Theme Days

Tuesday, April 12th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, April 14th - Taco Bell Value Night

Tuesday, April 26th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, April 28th - Taco Bell Value Night

Tuesday, May 10th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, May 12th - Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, May 15th - Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, May 17th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, May 19th - Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, May 22nd - Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

Tuesday, May 31st - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, June 2nd - Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, June 5th - Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, June 14th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, June 16th - Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, June 19th - Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

Monday, July 4th - H-E-B 4th of July Celebration presented by Bud Light

Tuesday, July 5th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, July 7th - Taco Bell Value Night

Saturday, July 9th - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

Sunday, July 10th - Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Sunday, July 24th - Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

Tuesday, August 2nd - AARP $2 Tuesday

Sunday, August 7th - Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, August 23rd - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, August 25th - Taco Bell Value Night

Tuesday, August 30th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, September 1st - Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, September 4th - Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, September 13th - AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, September 15th - Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, September 18th - Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. The Missions home opener is on Tuesday, April 12th against the Frisco RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased exclusively online. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

