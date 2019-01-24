Sod Poodles Announce 'Sod Pups Club' for 2019 Season

January 24, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced today the details on its inaugural kid's club, the "Sod Pup's Club" presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo. This exclusive club provides a season of fun for children 12 and under.

The Sod Pup's Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo includes a FREE ticket to every Sunday home game throughout the 2019 season at Hodgetown, a FREE Sod Pup's Club t-shirt, personalized membership card, priority in Kids Run the Bases, access to a Kid's Club party, 10 percent discount off Sod Poodles merchandise, and much more for each member.

The Sod Pup's Club presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo is $20 per member. A Sod Pup's Club ticket and materials pickup date will be scheduled at a later time in March.

Fans can sign their kids up online at www.SodPoodles.com. For more information or questions on the Sod Pup's Club, fans can call the office at 806-803-7762 or email SierraT@SodPoodles.com.

Sod Poodles merchandise is available for purchase at the team's temporary store at the downtown Embassy Suites in the left lobby area or can be purchased online at www.sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles will open the 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where they will square off against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for the first of four games. Following the series, the Sod Poodles will come back to Amarillo for their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 24, 2019

Sod Poodles Announce 'Sod Pups Club' for 2019 Season - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.