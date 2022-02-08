Sod Poodles 2022 Job Fair Dates Now Set

February 8, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be hosting three job fairs looking to hire part-time seasonal positions and fill a variety of roles for the 2022 baseball season at HODGETOWN. The first two job fairs are scheduled for Saturday, February 26, and Saturday, March 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The third and final event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm with all three being held in the Fairly Group Club Level inside HODGETOWN.

All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring mostly night and weekend commitments from April until the baseball season concludes in September. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older. HODGETOWN hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills to provide guests with an unforgettable experience at HODGETOWN this summer.

Candidates are encouraged to fill out their applications online ahead of time to help streamline the hiring process during the actual events. Applicants who cannot attend in person can still apply through the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.

All candidates attending the job fairs will enter through the home plate rotunda entrance located at 8th and Buchanan and follow signage upstairs to the registration table in the Fairly Group Club Level.

The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas:

- Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

- Catering: Hospitality Servers

- Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

- Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, Crowd Control, Parking Attendants

- Retail: Sales Associates

- Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants

- Promotions/Sod Squad: Promotions/Giveaway Team Members

- Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors, Audio Engineers

- Batboys: Includes pre and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties

*Additional positions/areas may open up and positions listed above are subject to change

Amarillo will host their 2022 home opener at HODGETOWN on Friday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on the 2022 season, promotions, and tickets, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 8, 2022

Sod Poodles 2022 Job Fair Dates Now Set - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.