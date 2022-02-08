Missions to Host Job Fair on Saturday, February, 19th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions and their catering service, Diamond Creations, will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, February 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A second job fair will be held on Thursday, March 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Both job fairs will be held at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The Missions are looking to fill numerous 2022 seasonal positions in the following categories: bat boys (ages 16-18 only), ticket operations, hospitality hosts, ticket scanners, game operations, ushers, 50/50 raffle crew, video production team members (film crew/camera operators), parking attendants, gameday accounting staff, and gameday grounds crew members.

The club will also be looking to hire cleaning crew members for the day crew (4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.), as well as, the overnight crew (10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.).

Diamond Concessions, the food service provider for the San Antonio Missions, will be accepting applications for the following hourly positions: concession stand attendants/cashiers, grill and fry cooks, kitchen preparation staff, runners, suite servers, bartenders and warehouse. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and 18 to serve alcohol. Please have 2 forms of ID, TABC certificate and Food Handlers Card ready when interviewing.

All interested candidates must download a job application from samissions.com and fill out prior to arriving at the job fair. Please bring your I.D. and Social Security Card as part of the application process. Candidates can lineup at the 1st base gate located on the Hwy 90 access road entrance. All applicants must be checked in by 10:30 a.m. (February 19th) or 6:00 p.m. (March 10th).

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 116th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

