Wind Surge Announce Front Office Additions

February 8, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge are excited to announce we are welcoming five new staff members to the front office in advance of the 2022 season.

Jason Gavigan joins the Wind Surge as the Director of Ticket Operations after spending nine seasons with the Hillsboro (OR) Hops. Prior to his time in Hillsboro, Jason spent two seasons with the Yakima Bears before assisting in the relocation of the franchise to Hillsboro for the 2013 season. Jason has a background in analytics which he applies to ticket operations.

With the Wind Surge, Jason will oversee the ticket operations for all events at Riverfront Stadium, as well as manage the stadium box office. One of his goals is to implement many of the data analysis processes he used in Hillsboro to support and improve the fan experience at the ballpark. Jason has an undergraduate degree from the University of Nevada and a Master's degree in Sport and Athletic Administration from Gonzaga University.

Jason Wilson joins the Wind Surge as Director of Food and Beverage after spending the past 26 years helping to build the largest foodservice company in Minor League Baseball. Jason is a native of Michigan, but his career running foodservice operations in Minor League Baseball has taken him all over the country.

Jason's previous experience includes design and construction of some of the best Minor League stadiums in the country, including most recently the El Paso Chihuahuas. He has developed strategies to enhance the guest experience in all food and beverage areas of the ballpark. Along with his own success, Jason can claim a large and expanding coaching tree of successful stadium F & B operators.

The Sales Department has added two new Account Executives. Nick Nelson joins the Wind Surge after working parts of seven seasons in professional baseball. Nick has experience in a variety of roles with different organizations, including Food & Beverage, Stadium Operations, and Sales. His baseball career has included stints with the Rochester Honkers, Iowa Cubs, Missoula Paddleheads, Clinton Lumberkings, Bradenton Marauders, and the Southern Illinois Miners. Nick is a graduate of Iowa State University.

Kansas native Christian Newell joins the Wind Surge as an Account Executive after seven years in customer service and sales roles. Christian began his sport journey by earning his Associated Degree in Sport Medicine from Brown Mackie College in Saline, KS. He continued his education at Wichita State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management.

Tanner Olmstead joins the Wind Surge as the in-house Accountant and Office Manager. Tanner comes to the Wind Surge after working as a payroll specialist for a Wichita company. He has a degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Wichita State University.

To reach any of the Wind Surge full-time staff, call 316-221-8000, or learn more about them at https://www.milb.com/wichita/about/frontoffice.

The Wind Surge kick off the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Drillers at Riverfront Stadium. Group, season and mini-plan tickets are available now at windsurge.com, with single game tickets going on sale in early March.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from February 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.