Sod Dogs Rally Late to Top Drillers

July 28, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Tulsa Drillers





AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers began the final week of the Texas Collegiate League regular season Tuesday night with the opening game of a three-game set with the Amarillo Sod Dogs at Hodgetown. Cade Winquest made the start on the mound for Tulsa and was stunning, throwing five no-hit, scoreless innings. Despite the brilliance from Winquest, it was the Sod Dogs who claimed the opening victory by rallying with two late runs for a 4-3 win over the Drillers.

Amarillo starting pitcher Jonathan Cowles, had a strong start as well until the Drillers figured him out in the fifth. Aidan Nagle led off the inning by reaching first on an infield single and moved to second on a wild pitch. Clay Owens produced the first run with an RBI double to left center. Just two batters later Jaden Brown doubled scoring Owens giving Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

The Sod Dogs came back to tie the game in the sixth. After a Drillers pitching change, Amarillo produced two runs on back-to-back singles and a two-RBI double by Kurtis Byrne, bringing the score to two apiece.

The Drillers were able to take back the lead in the eighth. A lead-off single, a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases. Brown was then able to score after Jamal O'Guinn hustled to first to just avoid an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the eighth the Sod Dogs were able to rally to take the lead. With runners at first and second, Gerald Nervis hit a triple to the right-center gap putting Amarillo ahead 4-3.

TULSA HITTERS: Brown earned two of Tulsa's six hits Tuesday night, raising his season average to .308.

TULSA PITCHERS: Winquest had an outstanding outing and matched the longest outing for a Tulsa pitcher this season with his five innings. The Texas-Arlington right-hander struck out nine.

UP NEXT: The Drillers continue their weeklong stay in Amarillo on Wednesday night with game two against the Dogs. First pitch at Amarillo's Hodgetown is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Drillers will play a total of six games in Amarillo this week and all the games can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers on Wednesday are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - LHP Garrett Crowley (2-0, 1.31 ERA)

Amarillo Sod Dogs - TBD

