Cane Cutters Take Series Opener against Generals

Victoria, Texas - The Acadiana Cane Cutters took a 5-0 win over the Victoria Generals Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium to grab the series opener.

Trace Henry (ULM) went 3-for-5 with a run and Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) went 2-for-5. Logan McLeod (LA Tech) went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base.

McLeod got on base to lead off the top of the third inning on a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second on a walk to Champ Artigues (Southeastern) before stealing third and coming home to put the Cane Cutters on the board on an error by the catcher.

Acadiana added two more in the top of the fifth when McLeod led off with a walk once again. Henry singled to advance McLeod to second base who then took third on an error by the third baseman. McLeod then scored on a sacrifice fly by Artigues. Henry brought in run number three on a putout to Cole McConnell (LA Tech).

The birthday boy, Zavier Moore (Southern Univ.) came in to score in the seventh on a single by Jacob Burke (Southeastern). Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) iced the win with a run in the ninth inning, taking advantage of a wild pitch.

Brandon Mitchell (UNO) had the start, earning the win after allowing only one hit over three innings pitched with two walks and two strikeouts. Hunter Meche (LSUA) relieved him in the fourth, throwing four more scoreless frames and allowing only two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Lejeune closed out the night on the mound after playing most of the game as designated hitter. The Church Point native threw two hitless, scoreless innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Cane Cutters will look to take the series against the Generals on Wednesday night and wrap things up in Victoria on Thursday before returning home to host the Texarkana Twins for the final series of the season. Friday, July 31 will be Mardi Gras Night at Fabacher Field, presented by Krewe of Rio. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM.

