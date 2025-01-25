Sockers Lasso A 10-3 Win Over Outlaws

January 25, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









San Diego Sockers' Luiz Morales and Charlie Gonzalez in action

(San Diego Sockers) San Diego Sockers' Luiz Morales and Charlie Gonzalez in action(San Diego Sockers)

MESQUITE, TX - Former Outlaws Sebastian Mendez (3-0=3) and Luiz Morales (1-0=1) were responsible for four goals in their Texas homecoming as the San Diego Sockers (9-0-1, 26, 2nd), routed the Texas Outlaws (0-8-0, 0, 12th) 10-3 at Mesquite Arena on Saturday night. San Diego has won nine consecutive matches after an opening season loss to Tacoma.

In his return to Texas as an opponent for the first time, Luiz Morales scored an unassisted goal at 7:15 to give San Diego the lead in the opening period.

Tavoy Morgan, who has a seven-game point streak, doubled the Sockers' advantage with a strike off a Leonardo De Oliveira assist at 3:21 of the second quarter. Former Outlaw Sebastian Mendez' left-footed shot found space at the near post and into the goal. The unassisted marker, which gave Mendez points in five straight, came just 17 seconds after the Morgan goal for a 3-0 lead. De Oliveria took a short pass from Drew Ruggles at midfield and then made a solo run which turned his defender to create space for a long drive that found the netting at 8:30. Mendez would get his brace in a span of six-and-half minutes with another unassisted tally to extend San Diego's lead to 5-0. The grand homecoming for Mendez continued with his hat trick goal at 11:29 with a helper from Keko Gontán. With 30 seconds left in the half, Kraig Chiles added a score with the assist going to Charlie Gonzalez. Chiles has a goal in two matches and a three-game point streak, while Gonzalez has a point in eight of his last nine games this season. San Diego would take a touchdown lead into the break after scoring a season-high six goals in the quarter.

The Sockers slowed the pace down and controlled the third period, but continued to add goals. At 9:39, Gontán worked with Juan Salazar for the eighth San Diego score. Texas would deny Boris Pardo a shutout with a goal from Heritage Davies with 1:48 left in the third.

Mitchell Cardenas displayed his offensive prowess at 1:44 of the final frame. Gonzalez would add his second assist of the evening to up San Diego's lead to 9-1. Texas would get goals from VcMor Eligwe and David Stankovic within 22 seconds of each other in the 11th minute of the fourth. Chiles concluded the scoring with his second marker with one minute remaining. The goal against the sixth attacker was assisted by Gonzalez.

Pardo, who was never really tested, earned his sixth consecutive win in goal by making seven saves on eight shots. Xavier Snaer-Williams would replace Pardo in the fourth to finish the contest.

The Sockers return to Frontwave Arena on Sunday, February 2, 6:05pm to host the Tacoma Stars. San Diego is 6-0-0 in its new Oceanside home venue. Individual, group, mini-plan, and $75 Family four-pack tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.