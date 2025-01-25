Edgy Comets Strike Revenge Against Savage

January 25, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets (6-1-2) used an energized crowd of 5,194 to push past the Chihuahua Savage (9-2-0) on Saturday evening at Cable Dahmer Arena.

With MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer in attendance, the Comets and Savage delivered another impassioned indoor soccer battle broadcast nationally on CBS Golazo Network. Despite some missing pieces, the Comets never trailed as they defeated the Savage for the first time since the Mexican side joined the MASL in 2021.

The Comets let the Teddy Bears fly 12:49 into the game when rookie defender Nathan Durdle fired a shot inside the far post. Durdle's first career goal triggered fans to throw their stuffed animals onto the field in support of sick children with the Ronal McDonald House of Kansas City.

The Savage answered not long after as Roberto Escalante fired the Savage level about a minute later. Shortly before halftime, Zach Reget ended his four-game scoring drought to put the Comets ahead 2-1.

Following a successful challenge, Chihuahua capitalized on a holding call as Jorge Ríos converted the shootout to pull the Savage back level at 2-2. Looking for someone to step forward, the Comets found an unlikely source: Chad Vandegriffe. The veteran defender rolled up the field to finish off a swift counterattack, assisted by Reget.

The Comets, leading 3-2 going into the fourth quarter against Chihuahua, were in a familiar position. Vandegriffe struck again, assisted by Reget, to put the hosts up 4-2. Another defender showed up to finish the job as Lesia Thetsane slammed the door shut with his sixth of the season to deliver the Comets a 5-2 victory.

Kansas City moves into fourth place in the MASL standings on 20 points, now trail top-of-the-table San Diego and Chihuahua by six points. The Savage dropped to second in the standings, but remain tied with the Sockers on 26 points.

The Comets got some critical defensive performances. Goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu made 19 saves and contributed two assists in what was a massive performance from the Minnesota native. Vandegriffe was also impeccable, scoring twice and blocking 10 shots.

The Comets will head south for a Thursday evening road matchup against the Dallas Sidekicks before returning home next Sunday, Feb. 2, for a meeting against the Harrisburg Heat.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - KC Durdle (Ejimadu) 12:49; CUU Escalante (Ríos) 13:46. Penalties - None.

2nd - KC Reget (Ejimadu) 13:00. Penalties - None.

3rd - CUU Ríos SO 6:14; KC Vandegriffe (Reget) 13:26. Penalties - KC Ramirez (yc - dissent) 6:14.

4th - KC Vandegriffe (Reget) 9:53; KC Thetsane 11:29. Penalties - KC Marques (yc - dissent) 6:08; CUU Tovar (yc - dissent) 6:08; KC Reget (yc - severe unsportsmanlike manner) 14:22; CUU Leal (yc - severe unsportmanlike manner) 14:22.

Power Play - Comets 0/0, Chihuahua 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 12, Chihuahua 10

Fouls - Comets 17, Chihuahua 13

Shots - Comets 31, Chihuahua 50

Blocks - Comets 29, Chihuahua 10

Attendance - 5,194

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.