Comets Host Wave for Rivalry Rematch

Published on January 10, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The most heated rivalry in the MASL returns to Silverstein Eye Centers Field on Sunday as the league-leading Kansas City Comets host the second-place Milwaukee Wave for Nick Vasos Night.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame celebration recognizing 30 years of dedication for Vasos as the voice of indoor soccer in Kansas City.

An enthralling contest is promised between the Comets and Wave, with the Comets aiming to bounce back after a pair of disappointing results and underwhelming performances. A pair of recent losses to the St. Louis Ambush, one in overtime and another in a shootout, have the Comets eager to make a statement against a different rival.

The trio of Zach Reget, Rian Marques and Dom Francis have been the offensive leaders, combining for 49 points as the top three point contributors in the league. Reget's 20-point, 13-goal tally leads the MASL, while Marques is second in points and goals with Francis third. Reget is joined by Henry Ramirez with 7 assists, second-most in the league.

Behind the ball, Chad Vandegriffe continues to lead the Comets' defense with a league-leading 31 blocks. Lesia Thetsane, Guerrero Pino and DeBray Hollimon have also made critical contributions, giving KC four of the league's top five shot-blockers.

The Comets have a record of 2-2 at home. They hope to make better use of the league's best attendance figures, averaging more than 4,500 from the first four home dates.

The Comets will be without Erik Pereira, while Leo Acosta is questionable. Marcel Berry, Marques, Lucas Sousa and Julio Coronaco are probable.

Milwaukee won the first meeting this season, taking a 9-6 result on Dec. 12 for the first of four meetings this season. The result last month ended the Comets' nine-game home winning streak against the Wave.

Milwaukee Wave

The Wave seem to be turning the tide in the rivalry over the past 13 months, taking the regular season series 2-1 last year, and ending the Comets' season with an 11-7 quarterfinal triumph. They have won four of the last five meetings against the Comets in the regular season and playoffs.

Longtime Wave player Marcio Leite enters his second rivalry clash with the Comets since taking over as head coach this season. There has been little disruption despite the transition in leadership, with Milwaukee posting a 4-1-2 record, with all three defeats coming on the road.

Milwaukee's lone road victory came nearly a month ago, overturning a 3-1 second-quarter deficit to defeat the Comets 9-6. Alex Sanchez's hat trick and Mario Alvarez's brace led the effort for the Wave. That tandem has continued to shine early this season, combining for 24 points, while Max Ludwig and Alex Steinwascher have also reached double figures in points already.

The starting goalkeepers for both sides have been performing at a similar level. Milwaukee's William Banahene has the slightest of edges with a 66.3% save percentage and 5.81 goals against average, while Kansas City's Phillip Ejimadu has stopped 66.2% of shots and conceded 5.82 goals per game.

The Wave open the New Year on Sunday after winning 3-1 against the Empire Strykers at home on New Year's Eve. A two-point performance from Cesar Correa carried the team, providing the game-winning assist to Sanchez in the third quarter.

Milwaukee will be without Ricardo Carvalho (toe) and Carson Hodgson (groin), while Tanner Hodgson (groin) is questionable. Legendary forward Ian Bennett (knee) is questionable alongside Oscar Flores (ankle), while Andre Hayne (hamstring/lower leg), Javier Steinwascher (knee), Alvarez (back) and Banahene (elbow) are probable.

After serving a five-game suspension, Derek Huffman is available for Sunday's contest for the first time since being issued a red card on Dec. 12 for throwing Christian Anderaos into the boards.

After Sunday's contest, the Comets will finish their three-game homestand by hosting the Tacoma Stars on Friday, Jan. 16.







