Sock Puppets Drop Series Finale to Doughboys on Walk-Off

Published on June 22, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Needing a victory to get its first series win since the opening set of the season, Burlington fell in the later stages, dropping the seven-inning finale to Johnson City, 8-7.

It was a single off the bat of Doughboys shortstop Gabe Tanous to score the game's winning run and clinch the series for Johnson City.

Despite the loss, the Sock Puppets' offense continues to show strength, collecting seven or more runs in nine of 13 contests.

Tucker Holland drew the start for Burlington, making his first appearance since June 5, after he was scratched from a start against Danville last weekend.

The righty could not settle into a groove and was removed before the inning ended, allowing two runs to cross on two hits and three walks.

Tim Lawson, a lefty from UNC, calmed the Johnson City bats. The southpaw registered 2 2/3 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit, no runs and generating three punchouts.

For fans who wanted to see an action-packed game Sunday, there were certainly ebbs and flows. For example, the two sides combined for 27 walks, eight more than in any other game Burlington had played this summer.

On the contrary, the Sock Puppets infield did give the fans a show. After designated hitter Zach Porter worked the count to 2-0 in the bottom of the third inning, Lawson's next offering home was sizzled on a line to second baseman Braden Maranto, who made the catch. Marnato quickly squared and fired to first baseman Brandon Novy at first to get the second out, and then fired to shortstop Orlando Fernandez for the triple play.

Despite the defensive momentum, Burlington could not quite move runners in. The Sock Puppets finished the day 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, continuing the freefall trend that ranks Sockville second-to-last in said category.

A bright spot offensively for the Sock Puppets came in the top of the third. Left fielder LJ Edwards bashed an 0-1 slider off the right field wall for a two-run double. The swing gave the former UVA outfielder his first extra-base hit of the summer and his first two runs batted in.

Vincent DeCarlo and Bruce Wyche tallied the two other hits for the Sock Puppets. DeCarlo, making his first appearance in the lineup since his heroics in a walk-off win against Elizabethton on June 11, had a two-run single in the sixth. Wyche's single came in the third inning to officially extend his hitting streak to three games.

Burlington moves to 7-6 on the season. Johnson City jumps to 7-7.

The next chance for the Sock Puppets comes on Tuesday in a doubleheader against the Otterbots. First pitch of game one is set for 5. Live updates can be found on X @GoSockPuppets.







Appalachian League Stories from June 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.