Luke Romine, Miller Alston Earn Appalachian League Weekly Honors

Published on June 22, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Pulaski's Luke Romine (Ole Miss) and Bluefield's Miller Alston (Wofford) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 15-21.

Romine, 19, began his Appalachian League season at a torrent pace, slashing .857/.929/1.857 with a 2.786 OPS across three games for the Pulaski River Turtles en route to Player of the Week honors. He went 6-for-7 with two home runs, one double, seven RBI, and five walks, reaching base in all but one of his 12 plate appearances.

Romine joined the River Turtles from Omaha, where he recorded his first career Men's College World Series hit against North Carolina on June 12. The Hernando, Miss native appeared in 18 games during his freshman campaign with Ole Miss, going 4-for-20 on the season with three RBI, four runs scored, and six walks. Romine scored the winning run in the Rebels' 14-inning NCAA Regional contest against Arizona State on May 29.

Alston, 20, excelled in his first start of the season for Bluefield on June 19, facing the minimum 12 hitters through four perfect innings and recording a season-high six strikeouts in the Ridge Runners' 5-3 win over Kingsport. Across four outings in the Appalachian League, Alston has pitched 10.0 innings, allowing only two hits and two earned runs while striking out 15. The left-hander has accumulated a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, and a staunch .067 BAA for Bluefield.

Alston boasted a strong sophomore season at Wofford this spring. The Marietta, Ga. native made his first collegiate start against East Tennessee State on May 10, striking out three while allowing just one hit. Alston also made strong appearances in relief against Princeton, UNC-Greensboro, and The Citadel. Alston was named to the 2024-25 and 2025-26 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.







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