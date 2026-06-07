Sock Puppets Complete Sweep of Axmen in Season-Opening Series

Published on June 7, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







KINGSPORT, Tenn. - For the third time in three days, the Burlington Sock Puppets beat the Kingsport Axmen. Saturday's 7-4 win marked a series sweep, giving Burlington its first 3-0 start since 2022.

Similar to Games 1 and 2, it was Burlington that scored first, but not without a stout pitcher's duel to get things going.

LHP Joshua Evans got the start for the Sock Puppets. The 20-year-old worked three scoreless innings, striking out four, and working his fastball as high as 93 mph.

The scoreless tie was finally broken in the fifth inning. Third baseman Brent Smith wore a fastball to begin the inning and advanced to second after catcher Mason Pickering bounced one back to the mound, deflecting off Axmen pitcher Rob Dorn.

Burlington second baseman Braden Maranto grounded into a fielder's choice to move the runners to the corners, and center fielder Bryce Clavon hit one in play to reach on error, and Smith came in to score the game's first run.

Kingsport had the response in the bottom of the inning with some similar run manufacturing. Catcher Cash Williams was hit by pitch to start the fifth and later advanced to second on a wild pitch. Axmen shortstop Easton Beach moved him to third on a groundout, where he later scored on another wild pitch from Sock Puppets pitcher Austin Dean.

Dean was solid for Burlington, going two innings, allowing no hits, just one run and striking out two.

Cuyler Baxter, who switched to left field in today's game, picked up an RBI single in the sixth to reclaim the one-run lead for Burlington. However, in the bottom of the sixth, Kingsport finally ended the Burlington no-hit bid with a double from Garrett Luett.

It may have taken 24 innings, but Kingsport finally grabbed its first series lead on an RBI groundout from right fielder Jacob Parr later in the inning.

Sockville could not be held down for long though. Burlington answered with a three-run seventh inning, punctuated by a go-ahead two-run double by right fielder Devin Mitchell. After several walks, Baxter brought in another run on a fielder's choice to give the Sock Puppets a 5-3 lead.

Bubba Sims tossed a 1-2-3 seventh for the Sock Puppets, getting two strikeouts in his debut. The Southeast Alamance HS product returned to the mound in the eighth and picked up two outs, but after allowing two runs, manager Mickey Tettleton grabbed left-hander Cade Pilgrim out of the bullpen.

Pilgrim entered with runners at second and third and two outs, but left the Axmen stranded, forcing pinch hitter Dylan Passo to fly out and hold the Sock Puppets lead intact into the ninth.

Burlington opted to manufacture runs to build insurance. A leadoff swing by Justin Muñoz allowed him to reach on error, before a Brent Smith sacrifice bunt moved the Sock Puppets DH to second base.

Kingsport intentionally walked Pickering to put two runners on. Then, Baxter slapped a single into center to load the bases. Maranto chopped one to first and brought home a run on the infield single, followed by a Bryce Clavon sacrifice fly to give Burlington a 7-4 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Pilgrim returned to the mound with the intention of leaving in a hurry. The Clover, S.C., native mowed through the Axmen in order, nearly recording an immaculate inning. The lefty struck out BJ Gibson on a 91-mph fastball, sat down Antonio Fawcett on three straight sliders and tied up Carter Geffre with a 91-mph sinker to end the game and the series.

Nolan Keene, who pitched the sixth, picked up the win. Pilgrim's effort earned him the four-out save.

Mitchell, Pickering and Baxter all led the way with two hits.

Burlington finished with seven runs on seven hits and one error. Kingsport scored four runs on three hits with two errors.

The Sock Puppets' next game is their home opener Monday against the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.







Appalachian League Stories from June 7, 2026

Sock Puppets Complete Sweep of Axmen in Season-Opening Series - Burlington Sock Puppets

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