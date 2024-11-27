Snowflake Soiree Sells out Saturday Experience, Adds Two More Sessions

November 27, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Riverfront Collective, the official hospitality brand of CPKC Stadium and the Kansas City Current, announced today that it will add two sessions of the 2024 Snowflake Soiree, its first festive-themed pop-up bar experience to the calendar, due to high demand. Less than 12 hours after the event went on-sale, the Saturday session sold out. In order to accommodate the phenomenal demand and allow more people to experience the holiday magic and exceptional cuisine of the Riverfront Collective, two 9 p.m. CT times have been opened. The enchanting holiday-themed experience will take place inside the stunning Pitch Club at historic CPKC Stadium on December 21 and 22 with two sessions each night lasting approximately 90 minutes, starting at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT.

A unique and intimate holiday experience created by James Beard Award-winning chefs, Megan and Colby Garrelts and Executive Chef John Woychick, guests of the Snowflake Soiree will enjoy delicious holiday-themed cuisine and drinks and capture special holiday selfie moments. The Riverfront Collective culinary experience is intentionally designed around the importance of inclusiveness, setting the stage for all who join us to create an unforgettable holiday memory.

Opening the evening with a complimentary sparkling beverage, the event will feature a menu inspired by the comforting and delicious tastes of the season, specialty cocktails and spiked holiday favorites. There are a limited amount of tickets available for each session and ticket sales close December 18 and 19.

RESERVATION INFORMATION

Reservations can be made online through Eventbrite

Reservations are $50 per person and will be paid through Eventbrite and includes one complimentary sparkling beverage and food. Drinks are available for purchase at the bar.

Reservations are nonrefundable.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older.

All tables and seats are in the Pitch Club where there will be an immersive holiday experience inside the first stadium in the world purpose-built for a women's professional team.

