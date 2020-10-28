SNL Star, Actor Rob Schneider to Perform at Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and Comedy Zone are teaming up to bring their biggest stand-up act yet to Segra Park. Rob Schneider will perform November 20 at 7:30pm. Gates for the event open at 6:30pm.

Schneider is touring after his first Netflix special, "Asian Mama, Mexican Kids" premiered in August. In addition to that, the three-time Emmy award winning writer spent years starring on Saturday Night Live, ending in 1994 before moving to the big screen. The San Francisco-native has starred in movies such as Bench Warmers, The Hot Chick, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Waterboy. If that weren't enough, Schneider has starred in CBS's Rob, a sit-com loosely based off his own life and Netflix's Real Rob, a show produced and directed by the star about his daily life with his family.

Tickets for the event start at $35 per person and can be bought in pods of two ($70), four ($140) or six ($210). In addition to general admission tickets, fans can purchase a VIP table. The table, which will be on the field next to Schneider's stage, will have a wait staff for food and drink. Fans can purchase a table of two for $100 or a table of four for $200. Fans who wish to purchase more than six tickets can contact the Columbia Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-4487.

"We are ecstatic to welcome Rob Schneider to Segra Park and provide the opportunity for his fans in the Midlands to come out and have some laughs at the ballpark," said Brad Shank, Executive Vice President for the Fireflies. "Rob has been making people laugh for a long time, and this is a great opportunity for people to enjoy a safe night out with this comedic legend."

Fans can purchase tickets for the event here. For tickets or more information about this event and other upcoming events at Segra Park, please visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

What can I expect at Segra Park?

Expect the following measures to be in place for the comfort and safety of all attendees:

Masks will be required for admission and for movement on the concourse and restrooms.

Waivers will be required for all attendees.

All staff will be wearing masks.

All employees handling food and beverages will be wearing masks and gloves.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the concourse.

Enhanced restroom sanitization before, during and after the event.

Social distancing of six feet between groups shall be required in all queues.

Bring a credit or debit card; no cash will be accepted.

