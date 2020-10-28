SRP Park to Host Rob Schneider

October 28, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets and Comedy Zone are partnering up to bring Emmy Award Winner and movie star, Rob Schneider, to SRP Park. The stand-up show takes place on Wednesday, November 18th at 7:30pm. Gates for the event open at 6:30pm.

"We are excited to bring some much needed laughs to SRP Park this fall," stated GreenJackets General Manager, Brandon Greene. "This is another unique way for SRP Park to host year around events using SRP Park as a premier outdoor social gathering spot in the CSRA."

Following his first Netflix special, "Asian Mama, Mexican Kids" which premiered in August, Schneider takes his stand-up on the road. The San Fransisco native known for his time on Saturday Night Live both writing and acting on the show. He has starred in movies such as Bench Warmers, The Hot Chick, The Waterboy, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. If that weren't enough, Schneider has starred in CBS's Rob, a sit-com loosely based off his own life and Netflix's Real Rob, a show produced and directed by the star about his daily life with his family.

"The Comedy Zone and EastCoast Entertainment are thrilled to partner with the Augusta GreenJackets on bringing back comedy to Augusta at SRP park," said Ed Duncan with EastCoast Entertainment. "We have had great success in other minor league ballparks with Fortune Feimster, Southern Mama, etc. For many years, The Comedy Zone has a successful club in Augusta and this feels like we are coming home."

Tickets for the event start at $35 per person and can be bought in pods of four ($140). In addition to general admission tickets, fans can purchase a VIP table. The table, which will be on the field next to Schneider's stage, will have a wait staff for food and drink. Fans can purchase a table of four for $200.

Fans can purchase tickets for the event here. For tickets or more information about this event and other upcoming events at SRP Park, please visit GreenJacketsBaseball.com.

SRP Park strongly encourages all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to: coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/2020-season-update

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.