Smokies Take Key Game One in Dominating Fashion over Lookouts

May 29, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







KODAK, Tenn. - In a matchup that pitted the two top teams in the Southern League North, the Smokies cruised to a 10-1 win to maintain first place.

The Smokies got on the board first in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-out rally. After Owen Caissie walked and Chase Strumpf doubled, BJ Murray hit a double over the center fielder to score both runners, giving Tennessee a 2-0 lead.

Caissie added to the Smokies' lead his next time up when he hit a long solo home run to right-center field, his Southern League-leading 11th on the season, making it a 3-0 game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continued the hot bats for the Smokies in the fifth with a three-run double on a line-drive to center field that scored Andy Weber, Haydn McGeary, and Cole Roederer, making the score 6-0.

Starter Kohl Franklin pitched five scoreless innings, allowing only 1 hit and recording five strikeouts. Upon his exit in the sixth, the Lookouts got on the board when Rece Hinds hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-1. Strumpf blew the game wide-open in the sixth with a line drive double to left field that brought in three runs and widened the margin to 9-1.

The Smokies added on one more for good measure in the bottom of the eighth, when a Strumpf sacrifice fly scored Crow-Armstrong, making it a 10-1 game. The Lookouts then went down 1-2-3 in the ninth, securing the victory.

The series continues Wednesday night (5/31) at 7:00 PM EDT. Both children and adults will be able to participate in our second annual Spelling Bee Night.

FOR TICKETS

Call (865) 286-2300 or visitsmokiesbaseball.com

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.