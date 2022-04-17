Smokies Sink Biscuits 5-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala.. - After a nearly three hour weather delay the Biscuits (4-4) could not gather up enough mojo as they fell to the Tennessee Smokies (5-3), 5-3, on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Smokies wasted no time getting on base. Leadoff man Christopher Morel doubled and outfielder Luis Vazquez followed suit to bring him home on a triple to right to make the score 1-0 in the first inning.

After back-to-back strikeouts from starter Riley Thompson (1-0), Curtis Mead tied the game at one with a no-doubt solo homer to right in the first inning. Smokies outfielder Yonathan Perlaza hit an RBI- single to right field to bring a runner home and break the tie 2-1 in the fourth inning after Thompson struck out eight over three frames.

The Smokies struck again when Morel smacked a high fly ball for a two-run homer to left to extend the lead 4-1 in the seventh inning. The rain could not put out the fire on the mound as the Smokies threw a one-hitter through the sixth inning.

Center fielder Kameron Misner broke the hitting curse after a double off the left field wall in the seventh. With Misner in scoring position and two outs, the Biscuits started to regain life after a two-run double from Grant Witherspoon in the seventh inning to make it 4-3.

Evan Reifert hit a man and walked two batters, before Alan Strong came on and walked in a run to increase the Tennessee lead to 5-3. Kyle Johnson closed things out for the Smokies in the ninth.

The Biscuits will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when Michael Mercado (0-1) faces Javier Assad (0-0) at 3:33 PM, when the series concludes with an Easter Egg Hunt and Bark in the Park.

