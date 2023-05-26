Smith Brings in 3 for the Hounds

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Wednesday afternoon, the DockHounds fell to the Gary SouthShore RailCats in the rubber match of the three-game series by a score of 5-3. Lake Country made some noise in the bottom of the 9th, loading the bases with two outs in the frame, but a flyout by Nick Banks ended the chance of a comeback victory for the Hounds.

Harrison Smith stayed hot for the DockHounds, driving in all three runs this afternoon, with a two-run homer in the second inning to tie the game at 2, and an RBI single in the 6th. Jaxx Groshans was back behind the plate for Lake Country and reached base three times in his five five trips to the plate. Groshans had a double in the 2nd, a single in the 5th and a walk which loaded the bases in the 9th. Marcus Chiu was also back in the lineup after a day off yesterday. Chiu reached base three times as well, on a walk, a double, and a hit-by-pitch.

Conor Fisk fell to 0-3 on the season after taking the loss on the mound for Lake Country. Fisk gave up 5 runs (4 earned) on 7 hits in 5 innings of work, walking 3 and striking out 1. The DockHounds bullpen was able to keep the game close, as JJ Santa Cruz, Johanse Torres and Carlos Diaz combined for 4 innings of scoreless ball in relief of Fisk.

Harrison Francis picked up the win for the RailCats, tossing 6 innings, giving up 3 runs on 6 hits, walking 3 and striking out 5. Aaron Phillips, DJ Wilkinson and Matt Leon came out of the bullpen, throwing one inning each in relief to lock down the win for Gary SouthShore.

Gio Diaz was the catalyst offensively for the RailCats this afternoon, going 3 for 5 at the plate, with an RBI single in the 2nd, a double in the 5th and a single in the 9th.

Next up, the homestand continues for Lake Country, as the Hounds begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs. Come out to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park this weekend for what should be an entertaining series against one of the perennial powerhouses in the American Association. First pitch tomorrow night is scheduled for 6:35.

