Slammers Stun Tully Monsters with 2-1 Comeback

Joliet Slammers at the plate

This game was labeled as a pitcher's duel, a battle between aces, the perfect Friday night baseball game. The top two teams in the City of Champions Cup faced off in a thrilling game that had it all.

From the first pitch, the game lived up to the hype. After walking the first two batters in the top of the 1st, Will Headen retired the next three batters. He struck out the last two batters with straight heat and found his groove from there. The Slammers fed off Headen's energy with two singles off Dietrich Enns. The Tully Monsters' ace retired the next three batters, and left two runners on.

The scoreless tie was broken in the 4th inning by the Tully Monsters. Michael Deeb was hit by the first, and Manny Jefferson singled with one out. Zack Soria hit a ball that skipped over the glove of Walner Espinal that scored Dee from second. The Tully Monsters threatened again with bases loaded and one out, but Will Headen got a ground ball double play to end the half of the inning.

After Headen left the game for the Slammers in the 6th inning, the Tully Monsters had a real shot at busting the game open. In the 7th, Nathan Alexander was in a huge jam. With bases loaded, nobody out, and the power part of the Tully Monster's lineup, Alexander went into "beast mode" striking out the next three batters. The Slammers escaped the inning unharmed, with the chance to score with momentum on their side.

It didn't help the Slammers though, as they struggled all night after their hot start in the 1st inning. Dietrich Enns was dominant again as he has been all season. Enns retired 18 batters after the first two hitters of the game singled. He struck out 11 batters and didn't allow a walk.

Enns exited the game after the 7th, and the Slammers took advantage. In the first at-bat against new pitcher Sean Leland, Noah Vaughn made him pay for throwing a 3-1 fastball. Vaughn smacked a solo home run to tie the game. The Slammers kept rolling as Jacob Crum walked, stole second, and reached third on a passed ball. Nick Dalesandro gave the Slammers the 2-1 lead with a single over the shortstop's head.

Trevor Charpie was the lights out from the bullpen in two innings of work. Charpie struck out five batters, and received the win for holding the Tully Monsters. The Slammers prevailed, and won this rollercoaster of a game 2-1.

The next games of the City of Champions Cup are tomorrow at 1:05pm and 6:05pm. The afternoon game will be between the Deep Dish and Tully Monsters.

Box Score Recap:

Tully Monsters - 1 run, 6 hits, 0 errors, 12 runners left on base

Joliet Slammers - 2 runs, 4 hits, 0errors, 3 runners left on base

WP - Trevor Charpie

LP - Sean Leland

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Players of the Game are: Noah Vaughn (1/3, HR) and Trevor Charpie (2 IP, 1 H, 5 K, Winning pitcher).

