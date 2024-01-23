Slammers Ink Zac Westcott to Lead Rotation

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers have announced today that the team has signed all-star, right-handed pitcher Zac Westcott for the 2024 Frontier League season.

Westcott, 32, joins the Slammers pitching staff after spending two years with the Frontier League Ottawa Titans. During his all-star campaign with the Titans, Westcott was a combined 16-12 with a 4.90 ERA spanning 42 starts covering 253.2 innings pitched.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, the 6'1 right-hander spent the 2021 season with the Southern Illinois Miners and is reuniting with newly announced Slammers manager Mike Pinto. During Westcott's time with the Miners, he was named the Frontier League's Midwestern Conference All-Star Starting Pitcher after posting a league leading 14-3 record, as well as 103 strikeouts, and a 3.29 ERA.

A native of Weston, Florida, Westcott is one of the most decorated pitchers in Frontier League history with 47 wins and 664.2 innings pitched in 100 career starts. Currently tied at number two for league strikeouts (522), Westcott is closing in on several all-time league records including wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

"I am very excited to add Zac to lead our rotation," Slammers manager Mike Pinto said. "He has proven success in the Frontier League as a consistent, durable performer and top-of-rotation starter. His work ethic and preparation to win will be an excellent addition to our staff. He is a great teammate, a leader in the clubhouse, and fierce competitor on the mound".

The Joliet Slammers will open their 2024 season on Friday, May 10 against the Evansville Otters. Gates will open at 5:35pm, and the game will begin at 6:35pm.

