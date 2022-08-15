Sky Carp to Host Women in Baseball Luncheon

August 15, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp and First National Bank and Trust (FNBT) are excited to announce they will be hosting a free Women in Baseball Luncheon on Wednesday, August 31 at ABC Supply Stadium. â¯

The luncheon, which will be prepared by Sky Carp Sous Chef Amorin Thomas, will feature a panel of Marlins, Sky Carp and First National Bank and Trust women, speaking on their experiences as women in male-dominated industries and their paths to success. Doors will open at 11:30, with the panel beginning at noon. â¯

The women on the panel, which will be moderated by Sky Carp Vice President of Entertainment Maria Valentyn, come from a variety of backgrounds and work in vastly different roles within baseball and banking.

The panel features:

MARIA VALENTYN, Beloit Sky Carp: A native of the Milwaukee area, Valentyn has been with the Sky Carp since April of 2021, and has been working in the baseball industry in various roles since 2015.

GRACEY MCDONALD, Beloit Sky Carp: A native of Pensacola, Fla, Gracey is the Event Sales Manager for the Sky Carp and has been with the Studer Family of Companies since 2019, previously working for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

JESSICA COOK, Miami Marlins: Jessica is the Sky Carp's athletic trainer. A graduate of the University of North Georgia, this is Jessica's first season with the Marlins organization.

COLLEEN MITCHELL, Miami Marlins: Colleen serves as the Manager of Player Care and Service for the Marlins and has been employed with the organization since 2018. She currently oversees the creation and implementation of a professional development curriculum covering a range of subjects, including social media, financial literacy, domestic violence, diversity, equity inclusion and social justice.

JESSICA HERNANDEZ, First National Bank and Trust. A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Jessica serves as Vice President, Cash Management Officer for First National. She is skilled in sales, team building, employee training and project implementation. â¯

"The Beloit Sky Carp are thrilled to be partnering with, First National Bank and Trust on this event," says Sky Carp President, Zach Brockman. "It's a tremendous way for the broader community to see the incredible work the women in our organizations do to bring about our success."

"First National Bank and Trust is proud to be a founding partner of the ABC Supply Stadium and the exclusive bank of the Beloit Sky Carp," said David McCoy, President and CEO of FNBT. "This event recognizes contributions that women have made over the years to the baseball industry as well as banking, all in an effort to support our community family, making the Stateline area a great place to live, work, and raise our families."

The luncheon is welcome to anyone interested, but an RSVP prior to Friday, August 19 is required. Those wishing to register may visit: https://www.milb.com/beloit/events/luncheon. â¯

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.â¯

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.â¯

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.