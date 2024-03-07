Sky Carp to Host Annual Job Fair

March 7, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp will host their annual Job Fair on Monday, March 11 and Tuesday, March 12 to hire seasonal staff for the 2024 Sky Carp baseball season.

Monday's event will take place from 4-7 PM at ABC Supply Stadium.

Tuesday's session will be held from 5-7 PM at Hope Evangelical Church, located at 5656 Elevator Road in Roscoe, Ill.

Interviews will be held on-site and candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and come prepared to discuss their experience and qualifications.

Positions available include:

- Internship and Trainee positions - Box Office and Ticket Sales, Graphic Design, and Merchandise

- Stadium Operations

- Grounds Crew

- Food & Beverage - including cooks, prep staff, and cashiers

- Box Office Reps and Ticket Takers

- Ushers

- Security

- Team Store Attendants

- Creative Services staff including in-game entertainment team, camera operators, and control room positions

For more information visit: Employment Opportunities | Sky Carp (milb.com)

The Sky Carp season begins Thursday, April 5th and continues through September 11th with the possibility of additional playoff games being held in Beloit.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.