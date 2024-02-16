Sky Carp Single-Game Tickets on Sale

BELOIT - Sky Carp fans can set their spring and summer plans in stone starting today when single-game tickets go on sale.

The team has an exciting promotional schedule set for the summer, and the first chance to get those premium tickets are now!

The team will have a variety of fan-favorite promotions return along with a slew of new events sure to excite the fan base and lead to a third straight record-breaking attendance year!

The Sky Carp open play on Friday, April 5 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Brave fans will have the opportunity to complete Poopsie's Arctic Plunge into the Rock River before the game in a special ticket package designed for the tough-minded fans.

While the team is away on July 4th, Sky Carp fans will have plenty of opportunity to watch the skies light up with fantastic fireworks shows on July 1, 2 and 3 against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

July 3 will also be First Responders Night, presented by the Greg Lindmark Foundation, as the team celebrates its local emergency personnel.

On Friday, May 31, it's Bluey Day! Both Bluey AND Bingo from the hit children's show will be at the ballpark to thrill area youngsters!

Dino Night was a huge success at the ballpark the previous two years, and this year, the team is bringing it to a whole new level. Ed Bounds from Ed's Dinosaurs Live will be bringing his show to ABC Supply Stadium, with animatronic creatures, adventure vehicles and more on hand on Saturday, June 1.

Friday, June 8 will be E.R.A.s Night at the ballpark. The team will be welcoming a legion of Swifties and even giving away a pair of tickets to the Eras Tour in November at Lucas Oil Stadium to a lucky fan in attendance that evening.

The ever-popular Agriculture Night will come to the park on Saturday, June 22 as kids of all ages are welcome to take a seat in a tractor or other large-scale industrial equipment we can get our hands on as we celebrate our local farming community.

The Sky Carp are bringing back Drift to the Diamond for a third straight season, one of the most unique promotions in all Minor League Baseball. On Saturday, August 31, fans can get a special innertube and drift down the Rock River to the ballpark. They will change into their game gear and head in to enjoy the game.

On Saturday, July 13, Princess Night is back! It's a tremendous opportunity to salute the Princess in your own home with a chance to mingle with various princesses from your favorite movies. Create crafts, get faces painted and more!

Make-a-Wish Night highlights one of the world's most beloved charities and will be making its return to the ballpark this summer on Saturday, July 27.

Saturday, August 17 the Sky Carp will be outfitted in special Star Wars jerseys, which will be auctioned off following the team's game plus, the concourse will be filled with dozens of characters from the films.

On the season's final weekend, the team will go out in style with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night. Held on Saturday, August 31, the Sky Carp will have their special Marvel-inspired jerseys worn with plenty of fun themes surrounding it.

Several giveaways will be sure to excite fans. Poopsie will once again have his own bobblehead on Monday, July 1 as we celebrate Poopsie's birthday with several area mascot friends.

A favorite giveaway will return this summer, as Meridian-Direct sponsors the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway night on Friday, June 21 as the team pays tribute to their parent club, the Miami Marlins.

While the initial promotional list is extensive, look for even more fun to be announced as the season gets closer!

Weekly promotions are as follows:

Waggin' One-Price Wednesdays: All tickets are $18, and every fan receives a game ticket, soda and hot dog! Plus, dog-owners may bring their canines to the ballpark every Wednesday, starting May 29!

Thirsty ThursdaysTM: Featuring discounted brews for the beer lovers!

FANtastic Fridays: Starting on June 8, we'll have giveaways every Friday!

Saturday Fireworks: Every Saturday beginning June 1 will feature a fantastic post-game fireworks show!

Sunday Family Funday: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game, and families of all ages can play catch in the outfield after the base run is complete!

The Sky Carp will once again be using digital tickets this season and ABC Supply Stadium will be completely cashless again.

Tickets are available at skycarp.com, or by calling the box office at 608-362-2272.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

