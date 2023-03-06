Sky Carp Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

BELOIT - Sky Carp fans can set their spring and summer plans in stone beginning today when single-game tickets go on sale.

The team released its daily promotional schedule last week, and fans can look forward to the full promotional schedule being released on March 13.

Single-game tickets will again feature tiered pricing, but with a twist. This season, fans can purchase advanced reserved seats in April and May for $12. Box seats are $15, while home plate box seats are $19. Day of game, the costs range from $14-$21.

For June through September, advanced reserved seats move to $14, box seats go for $17 and home plate box seats are sold for $21. The day of game prices range from $16-$23.

As mentioned in the previous release, the Sky Carp will also be featuring One Price Wednesdays, when tickets are $18 and include a hot dog, soda and chips. Tickets sold on the day of game for this promotion will be $20.

The Sky Carp will once again be using digital tickets this season, and for the first time, ABC Supply Stadium will be completely cashless.

Tickets are available at skycarp.com, or by calling the box office at 608-362-2272.

