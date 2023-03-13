Sky Carp Release Promotional Schedule

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp will have a terrific variety of exciting game-day experiences, desirable giveaways and a healthy dose of fan favorites at ABC Supply Stadium this summer.

The Sky Carp announced their promotional schedule Monday, highlighted by a fantastic run of fireworks shows in early July, Dino Night, and the second annual Drift to the Diamond.

While the team is away on July 4th, Sky Carp fans will have plenty of opportunity to watch the skies light up with fantastic fireworks shows on July 1, 2 and 3 against the South Bend Cubs.

Last season's Dino Night was a huge success at the ballpark, and this year, the team is bringing it to a whole new level. Ed Bounds from Ed's Dinosaurs Live will be bringing his show to ABC Supply Stadium, with animatronic creatures, adventure vehicles and more on hand on Friday, July 21.

The Sky Carp are bringing back Drift to the Diamond, one of the most unique promotions in all of Minor League Baseball. On Sunday, July 16, fans can get a special innertube and drift down the Rock River to the ballpark. They will change into their game gear and head in to enjoy the game.

Former Chicago White Sox organist Nancy Faust will return to the ballpark not once but twice! Nancy will be entertaining fans with her organ on June 3 and August 26.

Wedding Night will be back as well! On Thursday, August 10, Stateline area vendors will be out and showcasing their wares for grooms and brides-to-be to check out.

Several giveaways will be sure to excite fans. Poopsie will once again have his own bobblehead on Thursday, June 29, brought to fans by Avid Pallet. Poopsie will be wearing our special Copa de la Diversion jerseys, which will be revealed on March 21.

A favorite giveaway will return this summer, as Meridian Direct sponsors the Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway night on Friday, July 14.

Campbells Snacks will be giving away a beach towel on a date to be determined. Kwik Trip will get into the action on Friday, June 30 when they will give away a fleece blanket, while G5 Brewing will be giving away special Sky Carp coolers on August 11.

While the initial promotional list is extensive, look for even more fun to be announced as the season gets closer!

The Sky Carp will open the 2023 season on April 7 when they take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

