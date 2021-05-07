Skeeters Win First Game as Triple a Franchise 9-4 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The Sugar Land Skeeters picked up a 9-4 victory on Thursday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes in their first-ever game as the Triple A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The Skeeters used a four-run third inning and a three-run sixth inning to propel themselves to the win in their first game as an affiliated minor league baseball franchise. Sugar Land was one of three former independent franchises to make the jump to affiliated minor league baseball prior to the 2021 season, and was one of two to rise to the Triple A level.

Houston native C.J. Hinojosa etched himself into the Minor League Baseball history books with a second-inning double that hit off the center-field wall at Rio Grande Union Field at Isotopes Park. The double was the Skeeters' first hit as a Triple-A franchise and drove in Jose Siri, giving Hinojosa the first RBI in SkeetersTripe A franchise history. Hinojosa attended Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas, approximately 38 miles from Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

Alex De Goti, Jake Meyers and Siri each delivered RBI singles in the third inning. Hinojosa chipped in once more as well with a sacrifice fly. Jake Meyers drove a double to center-field that one-hopped the wall and drove in a pair in the sixth. Siri added another run-scoring single prior to Meyers' double.

Right-hander Shawn Dubin got the Opening Day start for the Skeeters and picked up a no-decision, allowing three runs on six hits through 4 â  innings while striking out five. It was the first Opening Day start of Dubin's professional career as well as his first appearance at the Triple A level. Ralph Garza Jr. (1-0) collected the win in relief, striking out four over 2 1/3 scoreless and hitless innings. Albuquerque starter Antonio Santos (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

Skeeters pitching was aided by a pair of clutch double plays. With runners at first and second, De Goti ranged deep into the hole toward the third-base line to begin a 6-4-3 double play to end the bottom of the fourth. The Skeeters got out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth when Kit Scheetz induced a 5-4-3 double play on a ball hit well to third baseman Colton Shaver.

Sam Hilliard (two-run) and Eric Stamets (solo) each provided homers for Albuquerque, both coming off Dubin.

The Skeeters and Isotopes play the second of six consecutive games against each other at 7:35 p.m. on Friday in Albuquerque. Right-hander Tyler Ivey will get the start for the Skeeters, with right-hander Brandon Gold taking the mound for the Isotopes.

